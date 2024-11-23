Shah Rukh Khan To Make A Cameo In Ranbir Kapoor, Alia Bhatt and Vicky Kaushal's <i>Love And War</i>: Reports

Sanjay Leela Bhansali's Love And War has created a lot of anticipation around it ever since its announcement. The leading cast of Ranbir Kapoor, Alia Bhatt and Vicky Kaushal has further added to the excitement. Now, a Box Office Worldwide report has surfaced that Shah Rukh Khan will be making a special appearance in the second half of the movie. The report suggests that the actor recently met Sanjay Leela Bhansali to further discuss the role, which he will begin shooting in January 2025.

According to the report, Shah Rukh will share screen space with Ranbir in an intense scene and it would be a pivotal moment in the film.

Love And War is the story of love and patriotism where Alia plays a cabaret dancer and Ranbir and Vicky portray officers of the Indian Armed Forces. The shoot for the film has begun and Ranbir and Vicky are filming in Bikaner's Air Base Force. Alia Bhatt, who is currently working on her upcoming YRF movie Alpha with Sharvari, will join the shoot in December. If Shah Rukh joins the cast, it will be an epic film.

A few days back, pictures of Ranbir and Vicky from the shoot at Bikaner's Air Base Force were circulating on the internet and went viral. In the picture shared by a fan page, the actors were dressed in casual T-shirts and trousers, paired with caps and sunglasses, as they were smiling and posing for the camera with a fan. The post was captioned, "Ranbir and Vicky during Love and War preparations. #RanbirKapoor #VickyKaushal #LoveAndWar"

The movie is set to hit the theatres on March 20, 2026.

