Enviro Infra Engineers IPO Allotment Today: Check Details

Enviro Infra Engineers will initiate refunds on November 27.

Enviro Infra Engineers is set to finalise the share allotment status for its initial public offering (IPO) on Wednesday, November 27. Bidders will receive notifications through SMS and e-mail about the status once the company completes the share allotment.

The company will initiate refunds on November 27 and transfer of shares to the demat accounts of the successful bidders on November 28.

Enviro Infra Engineers' IPO was open for bidding from November 22 to November 26. The price band of the IPO was fixed at Rs 140-148 per share. The company aimed to raise Rs 650.30 crore through the IPO, which included a fresh issue of Rs 572.46 crore and an offer-for-sale (OFS) of up to 52.68 lakh equity shares. The IPO received an overwhelming response, with the overall subscription at a bumper 89.90 times.

Enviro Infra Engineers IPO: Subscription Figures

Qualified Institutional Buyers (QIBs): Subscribed 157.05 times (1,37,72,55,089 shares applied vs 87,69,600 shares available)

Non-Institutional Investors (NIIs): Subscribed 153.80 times (1,01,15,82,367 shares applied vs 65,77,200 shares available)

Retail Investors: Subscribed 24.48 times (37,57,25,050 shares applied vs 1,53,46,800 shares available)

Employees: Subscribed 37.77 times (37,76,895 shares applied vs 1,00,000 shares available)

Investors can check the allotment status through the official websites of the BSE, National Stock Exchange (NSE), or the IPO registrar, Bigshare Services Pvt. Ltd.

Enviro Infra Engineers IPO: How to Check Allotment Status

On BSE:

Visit the BSE IPO allotment page. Select 'Equity' under the issue type. Choose 'Enviro Infra Engineers Limited' from the dropdown menu. Enter your application number or PAN. Verify the captcha and click 'Search' to view the allotment status.

On Bigshare Services:

Visit the Bigshare Services official website. Select the IPO Allotment Status option. Choose 'Enviro Infra Engineers Limited' from the dropdown menu. Enter your application number, beneficiary ID, or PAN. Complete the captcha and click 'Search' to get your allotment status.

Investors can also check their allotment status on the NSE website.

Enviro Infra Engineers IPO: Listing Date

Enviro Infra Engineers is set to list its shares on the BSE and National Stock Exchange (NSE) on Friday, November 29. Investors are eagerly awaiting the listing, with strong demand during the IPO pointing towards a successful debut.