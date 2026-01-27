Father Of NEET Aspirant Threatens Self-Immolation Over Probe Delay

The father of the NEET aspirant, who recently died after remaining in a coma for several days in a Patna hospital, has sought a judicial probe into the incident, expressing dissatisfaction with the police investigation, and threatened self-immolation if the family does not get justice.

The Special Investigation Team (SIT), which is probing into the case, collected DNA samples of a number of persons, including some family members of the 18-year-old victim, and sent them to a forensic lab for profiling.

The NEET aspirant and a resident of Jehanabad, who was preparing for the medical entrance exam NEET, was found unconscious in her hostel room in Patna's Chitragupt Nagar earlier this month. She died at a private hospital on January 11 after remaining in a coma for several days. Her family had alleged that she was sexually assaulted, accusing authorities of attempting a cover-up.

Talking to media persons in Jehanabad, the victim's father said, "We don't trust the Bihar Police. We are not satisfied with the investigation of the SIT. Its officials are harassing us.

“I want a judicial probe into the incident and the team should be headed by a sitting judge of the Supreme Court or the high court. We want justice for the family as well as our daughter. If I don't get justice, I may go for self-immolation." Holding the hostel and hospital authorities responsible in this case, he said, "Local police officials are also involved in diverting the probe." One person, an employee of her hostel, was arrested.

Her post-mortem report did not exclude the possibility of sexual violence, and this finding contrasts with the police's initial claim that medical reports and CCTV footage had ruled out sexual assault.

To a question on the suspension of two police officers in this matter, the father said that this indicates those officers were not taking the investigation in the right direction.

Meanwhile, SIT officials on Tuesday got DNA samples of a number of persons, including some family members/relatives of the victim, collected at a local government hospital and sent them to a forensic lab for profiling.

Patna Police last week suspended two police officers on charges of dereliction of duty. These two officials are not part of the SIT.

The police recently claimed that a forensic report of the student's clothes, which she wore at the time of hospitalisation, detected traces of semen.

The latest finding suggests sexual assault and harassment of the NEET aspirant.

"DNA profile of the semen is being obtained, and it will be matched with the DNA profiles of the arrested person and other suspects. That is why the DNA samples are being collected from several persons as part of the investigation into the case," said a senior police official on the condition of anonymity.

Meanwhile, Deputy Chief Minister Vijay Kumar Sinha met the family members of the victim in Jehanabad on Tuesday evening.

Talking to reporters, he said, “I assured them that justice will be delivered. Officials of the SIT are investigating the case, and they will soon nab the accused. I spoke to the Home Minister and DGP in connection with the case… The investigation is going on following the instructions of the chief minister”.

Asked about the family's allegations that they are being harassed by the police, Sinha said, “I must say that the SIT is investigating the case in a very professional manner and it will soon solve it”.

This is not a case related to a daughter only, it is about Bihar's dignity, he added.

To a question of a judicial probe as demanded by the family, Sinha said, “The SIT will soon solve the case. People with vested interests are trying to divert the investigation”.

