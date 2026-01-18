"Bihar Law And Order's Funeral": Tejashwi Yadav On NEET Aspirant's Death

The funeral of law and order in Bihar is complete, Leader of the Opposition Tejashwi Yadav has said, targeting the Nitish Kumar government over an aspiring doctor's mysterious death in Patna and incidents of gender violence in several other parts of the state.

"A corrupt system and NDA's double engine government is now a trusted tool in the hands of criminals, rapists, and the corrupt," Yadav said in a post on X. The RJD leader, whose party suffered a big defeat in the state polls held in November, said, "The insensitive Nitish Kumar government, formed by buying votes, is torturing girls and women across the state."

Yadav flagged incidents of sexual violence in Madhepura, Khagaria, and Patna and said the government's alleged attempts at cover-ups show it is "cruel" and "inhuman".

"The funeral of Bihar's law and order system is complete. The silence of the honourable Chief Minister is criminal. The media does not even remember when the Chief Minister last interacted with them. Oppression by a government formed by machinery is increasing by the day. If criminals and those shielding them do not stop their oppression, the people will show how to fight," Yadav said.

At the centre of the political uproar in Bihar is the mysterious death of a student preparing for the National Eligibility Entrance Test, also called NEET, for admission to undergraduate medical courses.

The student, originally from Jehanabad, was living in a private hostel in Patna. She was found unconscious at the hostel last month and rushed to the hospital. She died on January 11. While her family members had been alleging that she was sexually assaulted, police initially appeared reluctant to accept this charge. The postmortem report that has now emerged says that the possibility of sexual assault cannot be ruled out. A Special Investigation Team (SIT) has now been formed to handle the investigation into the chilling case.

The NEET student's death has, meanwhile, raised a political storm in Patna. Jan Suraaj Party founder and poll-strategist-turned-politician Prashant Kishor met top police officers with the victim's father and demanded prompt action in the case. He also raised the registration of FIRs against the family members of the victim who protested against the incident.

Kishor said that if there were no mistakes at the administrative level, such outrage would not have erupted. "If action is not taken against the culprits and the family is not satisfied, further steps will be taken. Our sole objective is justice for the victim's family," he said.

Independent MP Pappu Yadav and Vikassheel Insaan Party chief Mukesh Sahni have also spoken out against the incident.