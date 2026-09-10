Rhiti Tiwari On <i>Bigg Boss 20</i>: Being Manoj Tiwari's Daughter And Getting 'Death And Rape Threats'

Rhiti Tiwari has spoken about the darker side of being the daughter of a well-known public figure. Rhiti, daughter of Bhojpuri star, singer and politician Manoj Tiwari, entered Salman Khan-hosted Bigg Boss 20. Since stepping into the house, she has spoken about wanting to be known for herself instead of constantly being introduced as Manoj Tiwari's daughter.

Her latest revelation came during a conversation with fellow housemates Mary Kom, Uditi Singh and Arishfa Khan. Rhiti explained that anything she says publicly tends to get linked back to her father, making her feel like she is constantly under a different kind of pressure.

She said, “Mere pe double pressure raha hai always. Mein jo bhi bolungi, 'Manoj Tiwari ki beti ne yeh bol diya, woh aisi hai.' (I've always been under double pressure. Whatever I say, it becomes — ‘Manoj Tiwari's daughter said this, she is like that.)"

Rhiti then revealed that the scrutiny has gone beyond comments and criticism, saying, “Mujhe death threats aate hai, rape threats aate hai, cause I am his daughter. Mera opinion log count karte hai ki unka hi opinion hoga, aur unke dum par sab mujhe chadate hai. (I receive death threats, rape threats, just because I am his daughter. People count my opinion as if it's his opinion, and on that basis everyone targets me.)"

Mary Kom listened to Rhiti as she spoke about dealing with the attention that comes with being connected to a celebrity and politician.

Rhiti Tiwari Opens Up About Relationships

Rhiti also discussed how her family experiences have shaped the way she looks at relationships. During a conversation with Kanika Mann, she spoke about her parents' separation and watching her mother manage life as a single parent.

She said the experience may have influenced the way she views relationships today. Rhiti also revealed that she has come across controlling men and does not want to be in a relationship where another person has too much control over her life.

Talking about her own ambitions, she said, “I want to work, earn for myself, and build my own identity. But I have loved someone. My best friend and I have known each other for 20 years, and I was in love with him. Unfortunately, it ended in heartbreak recently.

Bigg Boss 20 premiered on September 6. The show airs on Colors TV and streams on JioHotstar.