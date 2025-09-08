From Bengal To Venice, Anuparna Roy's Big Win Makes Family Proud: "Never Imagined This"

Asansol: Anuparna Roy, a talented filmmaker from Kulti in Asansol, has made India proud by winning the Best Director Award in the Orizzonti (Horizons) section at the 82nd Venice International Film Festival for her acclaimed film Songs of Forgotten Trees.

Born into a simple middle-class family, Anuparna's roots lie in Narayanpur, a small village in Purulia district. She began her schooling at Narayanpur Primary School, continued at Ranipur Colliery High School until Class 10, and later completed her higher secondary education at Naopara High School. She then moved to Kulti, where she graduated with English Honours from Kulti College in Paschim Bardhaman district. Her academic journey took her to Delhi, where she completed a Master's degree in Mass Communication.

After post-graduation, Anuparna began working at an IT company in Delhi. In 2020, during the post-COVID period, she shifted to Mumbai, where her passion for cinema grew stronger. She started with scriptwriting and eventually stepped into direction. Her debut film, Run to River, shot against the scenic backdrop of Purulia, received wide appreciation. But it is her second film, Songs of Forgotten Trees, that has taken her to the pinnacle of international success.

Anuparna lives in Kulti with her parents. Her father, Brahmananda Roy, a retired Production Manager at Eastern Coalfields Limited, and her mother, Manisha Roy, a homemaker, are overwhelmed with pride. "We are a very simple family. We never imagined our daughter would reach Venice and win Best Director. Her success has made us proud," said Brahmananda Roy.

Manisha Roy fondly recalled her daughter's childhood, saying, "Anuparna was always focused on studies. She never dreamt of films back then, but she always had determination. Whatever she set her mind to, she achieved."

The news of her international recognition has sparked celebrations from Kulti to Narayanpur, where relatives, friends, and neighbours are eagerly waiting for her return. "Once she's back, we will all go to our village and celebrate together," said her father. Her mother added, "When she comes home, I'll cook all her favourite dishes. Seeing her happy will be our biggest reward."

From a small classroom in Purulia to the global spotlight in Venice, Anuparna's journey reflects her relentless passion and determination. Her achievement is not only a personal milestone but also a moment of immense pride for Kulti, Purulia, and the entire state of West Bengal.

ALSO READ: Venice Film Festival Winner Anuparna Roy Stands By Gaza In Viral Speech