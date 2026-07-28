These 600,000 Mosquitoes Won't Bite You, Here's Why They're Being Released In Washington

Around 600,000 lab-raised male mosquitoes are being released across the Washington, DC, area this summer as part of an innovative effort to reduce mosquito populations without relying on chemical insecticides. The mosquitoes are infected with Wolbachia, a naturally occurring bacterium that prevents eggs from hatching when the males mate with wild female mosquitoes. Because only male mosquitoes are released, they do not bite humans or feed on blood, BBC reported.

The initiative is being led by Bee Safe Mosquito Control, a Silver Spring-based company that has become the first private business in the United States to offer this mosquito control method directly to homeowners. Until now, similar programmes have largely been run by government agencies, mosquito control districts and research organisations.

The company currently serves about 25 residential properties in Washington, DC, and neighbouring Maryland. Around 1,500 male mosquitoes are released in each participating backyard every week throughout the summer, gradually reducing the local mosquito population as fewer eggs hatch.

The insects are supplied by Kentucky-based MosquitoMate, which uses technology developed at the University of Kentucky to breed mosquitoes carrying the Wolbachia bacterium.

Bee Safe says the approach offers a targeted alternative to widespread insecticide spraying because it affects only mosquitoes while leaving other insects and wildlife untouched. The company also offers other mosquito control services, including bait stations and biological treatments for standing water.

The Wolbachia technique has already been used successfully elsewhere. Singapore, for example, has released millions of bacteria-infected male mosquitoes as part of a nationwide programme, reporting mosquito population reductions of up to 90% in treated areas. The country aims to expand the initiative to cover half of all households by the end of 2026.

The method is now also attracting interest in the US. Alphabet, Google's parent company, is seeking regulatory approval to release millions of Wolbachia-infected mosquitoes in California and Florida as part of similar mosquito control efforts.

According to Bee Safe founder Todd Montgomery, widespread adoption in the US has so far been limited by production costs, logistical challenges and regulatory hurdles. He believes private companies can help bridge that gap while demand for environmentally friendly mosquito control continues to grow.

The growing interest in the technology comes as warmer temperatures and changing climate conditions create more favourable environments for mosquitoes to thrive, raising concerns about the spread of mosquito-borne diseases such as dengue, Zika and West Nile virus.