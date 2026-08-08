Gurugram Civic Head Transferred Amid Waterlogging, Reinstated Within 24 Hours

The Haryana government has reappointed IAS officer Pradeep Dahiya as the Commissioner of the Gurugram Municipal Corporation, barely 24 hours after transferring him to Rohtak as the Deputy Commissioner.

Dahiya's transfer order came as Gurugram faced severe waterlogging amid heavy rainfall.

According to the order, the Rohtak Deputy Commissioner was transferred as Deputy Commissioner of Ambala. However, officials did not immediately name a successor to Dahiya as civic body commissioner of Gurugram.

As visuals of the waterlogging emerged on social media throughout the day, Dahiya was reinstated as Gurugram civic body head.

Dahiya was appointed as the Commissioner of the Gurugram civic body in May last year. On Friday, he conducted an inspection of the city's drainage system along with officials amid continuous rainfall. During the visit, he directed officials to ensure that no area experiences waterlogging during the monsoon and asked them to maintain round-the-clock monitoring of drainage and related arrangements.

"Positive Impact Seen in Drainage Improvement on Baharampur Road. Municipal Commissioner Shri Pradeep Dahiya and Deputy Commissioner Shri Uttam Singh visited Baharampur Road and the National Highway on Friday during the rains to inspect the drainage system. During the inspection, local citizens reported that while there used to be severe waterlogging earlier, now despite continuous heavy rain, water has not accumulated on the road. Citizens appreciated the drainage improvement works carried out by MCG," the civic body wrote in a post on X.

It also posted photos of Dahiya - who was seen wearing a blue shirt and black trousers - inspecting the sites.

Gurugram waterlogging

Heavy rainfall flooded several parts of Gurugram on Friday, triggering traffic and forcing most residents to stay indoors, firms to announce work-from-home, and schools to declare a holiday and resort to online classes. According to data, Gurugram received 60 mm of rainfall between 8 am and 5 pm, while Sohna recorded 82 mm, reported news agency PTI.

Sheetla Mata Road, which emerged as one of Gurugram's most flood-prone locations this monsoon, was again inundated.

The Delhi-Gurugram Expressway, Golf Course Road, and a large section of the expressway near Cyber Hub were also submerged. Rainwater also entered the basement of the Civil Hospital in the city, forcing authorities to briefly suspend operations.