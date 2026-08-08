"Rs 800 For 7 Km": Bengaluru Woman Rants About Shocking Auto Fare Amid Rain

A Gurugram woman said she was charged Rs 800 for a seven-kilometre auto-rickshaw ride during heavy rain and intense traffic congestion, prompting a broader debate around surge pricing in the city. In an Instagram video titled, "Rs 800 for 7 km???" the user named Astha Goyal recounted how she allegedly paid the steep fare for a relatively short journey.

In the now-viral video, Goyal expressed surprise at the situation, noting that the amount seemed excessive for a seven-km ride. She also compared the fare prices to Bengaluru, where surge pricing during rain often leads to exorbitant bills as well.

"Like Gurgaon, I'm so glad that I'm regretting, you know, I think this is the most regret I have ve ever had, you know? Everybody knows how Gurgaon gets during the rain," said Goyal.

"And now, an incident happened with me. For seven km, an auto guy demanded Rs 800! Just for seven kilometres. Bengaluru's traffic is notorious, but bro, this is just crazy!"

Check The Viral Clip Here:

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Social Media Reactions

The video triggered a wave of reactions online, with many users agreeing that commuting in Gurugram during rain can become stressful, expensive, and time-consuming. Several people said they had faced similar challenges while trying to book autos or cabs during peak hours.

"Yesterday, we ended up paying Rs 500 for cab rides of just 3-4 km," said one user, while another added: "I choose to walk from HUDA City metro station to Subhash Chowk over the whimsies of these auto drivers."

A third commented: "For Gurgaon and Delhi-NCR, having your own vehicle is often the best option. In Gurgaon, auto drivers often take advantage of commuters when they have limited alternatives and charge excessively high fares."