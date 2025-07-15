New Auto Fares In Bengaluru To Come Into Effect From August 1

In an attempt to meet the long-standing demand of auto-rickshaw drivers, the Regional Transport Authority of Bangalore Urban District has announced a revision in auto-rickshaw fares within the limits of the Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike (BBMP). The new fares will come into effect from August 1, 2025.

As per the latest guidelines, the minimum fare for the first two kilometres has seen a 20 per cent increase from Rs 30 to Rs 36. Beyond 2 km, passengers will be charged Rs 18 per additional kilometre, a 20 per cent rise from the earlier Rs 15.

A night fare surcharge of 50 per cent on the regular fare will apply between 10 pm and 5 am.

The Regional Transport Authority has also ordered meter re-verification. All auto-rickshaw meters must be re-verified and stamped by October 31 and should display the updated fares.

An increase in base fare has been a long-standing demand of auto-rickshaw drivers, but the drivers' union seems to be dissatisfied with the latest revision. Their demand was Rs 40 base fare and Rs 20 per additional km.

If auto drivers adhere to the new meter fares, it could come as a welcome relief for commuters. In Bengaluru, most auto rickshaw drivers are notorious for refusing meter-based rides and quoting arbitrary prices.

However, with drivers being unhappy with the new pricing, it could once again impact commuters who are likely to bear the brunt of auto rickshaw drivers quoting their prices.