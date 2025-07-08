Bengaluru Woman's Auto Fare Comparison Goes Viral: "Rs 39 On Meter, 172 On App"

A Bengaluru woman's social media post has sparked fresh debate around auto fares and app-based ride pricing in the city. Aditi Srivastava shared a striking comparison on X, highlighting the vast difference between auto fares on the meter and app-based pricing. For a 2.6 km ride, her auto meter showed a fare of Rs 39, while the online booking app charged a whopping Rs 172.45 for the same distance. This glaring discrepancy has ignited a heated debate among users, further exacerbating the city's existing woes with traffic, surge pricing and rising auto fares.

"The price on meter vs the price on Uber. If you don't have your vehicle in Bangalore, you're screwed," the tweet read.

See the post here:

The price on meter vs the price on uber



If you don't have your own vehicle in Bangalore, you're screwed pic.twitter.com/2OYlhxuckq — Aditi Srivastava (@adviosa) July 6, 2025

The post went viral, resonating with Bengaluru commuters who frequently face issues with unreliable bike taxi services and unpredictable ride-hailing prices. Many users expressed frustration, calling app-based fares "absolute exploitation", while others highlighted the need for a more equitable and transparent fare system. Some users pointed out that even owning a private vehicle isn't a viable solution, citing poor fuel mileage in the city's congested traffic. T

One user wrote, "True...the apps are a scam in fact no takers for OLA and Uber auto rides...only Rapido and Namma Yatri, and there also the prices are 3 to 4 times higher."

Another commented, "Uber prices are based on Supply-Demand, while Meter prices are fixed by the government. It should always be based on Supply for fairness, but(3x) Bangalore Govt. & the Auto Mafia don't let that happen fairly either with Bike Taxi Bans & removing non-Kannadiga Autos."

A third said, "Last couple of days uber is showing close to how much the meter would run. The drivers are just not accepting rides. Ola and NY are confirming rides coz they are 50 or more higher."

A fourth added, "Hmm. Something is off here. Never seen such surge."