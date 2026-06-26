Rs 16,000 In Faridabad Vs Rs 45,000 In Bengaluru: 2 BHK Rent Gap Sparks Debate

Moving to India's Silicon Valley is a proud milestone for many young professionals, but the reality of the local housing market is delivering a massive financial shock to newcomers from smaller cities. A recent viral post by a tech worker migrating from Faridabad highlights a growing crisis of affordability and unexpected upfront costs in Bengaluru.

The worker, who previously rented a comfortable two-bedroom flat with a pool and gym for just Rs 15,000 a month, expected a standard cost-of-living increase. Instead, they were met with monthly rents between Rs 30,000 and Rs 45,000 for basic accommodation, with premium areas like HSR Layout demanding even higher rates.

Beyond the steep monthly prices, the biggest hurdle for newcomers is the infamous Bengaluru deposit. While northern cities typically require one to two months of rent upfront, Bengaluru landlords fiercely demand a flat minimum of Rs 100,000 , regardless of the property size or condition.

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"In Faridabad, the security deposit was usually equivalent to 1-2 months' rent-occasionally three if the landlord was cautious. In Bengaluru, however, almost every place I checked demanded a flat Rs 1 lakh deposit, regardless of the rent. Even for a 1 RK costing Rs 16,000, nothing below Rs 1 lakh was considered," write the Reddit User.

The city's massive influx of high-earning tech talent has created severe demand that vastly outstrips supply. Consequently, landlords hold all the bargaining power, leaving salaried professionals to drain their savings before they even purchase furniture.

For tier-two city migrants, the message is clear: budget far beyond your expectations and confirm the deposit terms before viewing any property to avoid severe financial strain.