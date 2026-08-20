Bhubaneswar Taxi Drivers Protest: 80 Arrested, 13 Cops Injured In Violence

The ongoing strike by drivers of app-based ride-hailing services here turned violent on Wednesday as they allegedly threw stones at police personnel and vandalised their vans, as well as government-run Ama buses, police said.

Police officials said that at least 13 police personnel were injured while 80 protesters were arrested.

Drivers and bike riders registered with online vehicle aggregators began a cease-work protest on August 17, pressing for their seven-point charter of demands, including a fare hike, reduction in application fees, social security and other benefits.

On Wednesday, hundreds of them took out a rally from Raj Mahal Square and blocked the Mahatma Gandhi Marg, disrupting traffic in Master Canteen Square and areas near the railway station.

When police personnel tried to persuade the protesters to clear the road, the agitators allegedly turned violent and suddenly pelted stones at the force deployed on the spot, a police officer said.

Protesters also vandalised three police vans and several Ama buses, he said.

At least 13 police personnel, including the inspector in charge of the Capital Police Station, sustained injuries, said Narasingha Bhol, the Additional Commissioner of Police (Cuttack-Bhubaneswar).

"We are examining the CCTV footage. Strict legal action will be taken against all those who indulged in the violence," he said.

Bhubaneswar DCP Jagmohan Meena said about 80 protesters were arrested and all vehicles parked at the protest site were seized.

Police had permitted the protesters to stage a demonstration at Mahatma Gandhi Marg on August 17, but they continued the agitation, he said. "They blocked the major thoroughfare, causing inconvenience to the public." Terming the stir "illogical", the DCP said, "They staged a protest against private companies. The government has no role in this." The situation has returned to normal and vehicular movement has resumed, he added. "We have deployed adequate force at the Lower PMG, and they will be camping there on Thursday too." With a large number of cabs, bikes, and auto-rickshaws remaining off the roads, commuters dependent on these services were greatly inconvenienced.

The transport authority has initiated the process to cancel the registration certificate of the seized vehicles, an officer said.

"We are examining the details of the seized vehicles. We will cancel the registration certificate of vehicles that don't have valid documents," said Additional Transport Commissioner Sangram Patnaik.

Commenting on the protest, Transport Minister Bibhuti Bhusan Jena said the government is in the process of preparing a rate chart for the online cab and bike ride operators.

"We are planning to further improve the Odisha Yatri app so that the drivers can get maximum benefit from the rides," said Housing and Urban Development Minister K C Mahapatra.

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)