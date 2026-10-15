"It Was Suicide": UP Influencer Accused Of Killing Boyfriend Releases Video

Influencer and make-up artist Shraddha Dubey, who has been accused of killing her boyfriend in Uttar Pradesh's Lucknow, has released a video claiming that he died by suicide.

The statement came as cops probe the circumstances leading to the death of Shiva Sharma, a 28-year-old man who owned a chain of restaurants. He died on Friday after allegedly falling from the fourth floor of Shraddha's flat in Lucknow.

Dubey and her sister had been on the run since the incident.

In a little over one-minute-long video, she requested that her name not be linked to anyone, adding that she was ready to cooperate with the police and give a statement.

"What have I done wrong? I have done nothing. Regarding the Shiva Sharma case, I wanted to clarify that it was not a murder- it was a suicide," the influencer said in the video.

"Please consider my current state; I am not in a good condition. I am not physically fit at this moment. I earnestly request that you stop linking my name to any high-ranking officials or politicians, as I have absolutely no involvement with them," she added.

Asserting that she wants to tell the police "complete truth," Shraddha maintained that she has not disappeared anywhere and that people must think a hundred times before saying anything about a woman.

Shraddha, her sister Rashmi, a driver identified as Danish, an associate named Adil, and other unidentified individuals have been named as accused in the case. The complaint was filed by the businessman's mother, Ranjana Sharma, who alleged that Shraddha had been threatening to circulate obscene videos of her son and defame him. She also claimed that her son had been subjected to physical violence during their relationship.

The Lucknow Police have announced a reward of Rs 25,000 each for information on Shraddha Dubey and her sister.

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The Incident

In her complaint, Ranjana Sharma has put out the details of the sequence of events on Saturday. She said at around 9 pm, Shraddha Dubey telephoned her and said that Shiva had fallen from her balcony and was being taken to hospital. She mentioned that when she called her again, Shraddha told her that her driver had taken Shiva to a hospital, and also provided her with the driver's telephone number, the complaint mentioned.

Ranjana Sharma has accused Shraddha of blackmailing and assaulting her son for approximately four months, allegedly threatening to circulate obscene videos of him and damage his reputation.