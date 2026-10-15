Influencer Accused Of Killing Lover Threatens To Die By Suicide In New Video

Shraddha Dubey, an influencer and make-up artist who is accused of killing her businessman boyfriend, Shiva Sharma, has released another video detailing the incident preceding his death - which she claimed was a suicide in an earlier clip.

Shiva, who owned a chain of restaurants, died last week after he allegedly fell from the fourth-floor flat of his influencer girlfriend in Lucknow.

Shraddha, in the five-minute-long video, claimed that she and Shiva were not talking to each other for 6 to 7 days before the incident. On October 7, Shiva called her driver through a tea vendor and was crying, she claimed.

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"Then I called him twice from my number. He did not pick up the call at that time. Later, he called me around 2 AM. I asked him what happened...to which he asked me to meet him. We met, went to Peddler's Cafe where he ordered matcha for me and juice for himself," she said, adding that he had a "lot of beers" before meeting her.

"Later, both of us went to my place. While he drove my car, my driver took his car," she said.

On October 8, Shraddha's sister, Rashmi, had visited her house to talk about 'puja' for Navratri, she said in the video.

"My sister has nothing to do with this case. She did not even know Shiva that well. She never spoke to him...My sister and I, we went for a walk that evening. Shiva's friends joined us - one of them was Ashwini Mishra and other named Harsh. We all went for a long drive...I spoke to Shiva, his mother, brother-in-law, and sister too that day," she said.

Shraddha claimed that Shiva was depressed on October 9.

"I don't even know what it was. We woke up, made tea. Shiva went to the washroom. Usually, he would never close the main gate. But this time, he did. I asked my sister to go check up on him after a while. As soon as she opened the gate, he jumped from the balcony," she said.

As soon as Shiva's mother arrived at the hospital, she started beating Shraddha's driver and accused them of murder, the influencer claimed.

"It will be recorded on the hospital's camera. Without knowing anything, she accused us of murder. Without thinking, she blamed us for murder. She blamed us so badly that we might not be able to get out of that blame for life," she said.

'He had loans'

Shraddha claimed that Shiva was upset over a Rs 15 to 20 lakh loan.

"Before meeting me, he had gone to Kedarnath or somewhere with his sister and brother-in-law. I have screenshots...It was clearly visible that Shiva had a lot of loans...around Rs 15 to 20 lakhs. Whenever we were together, he used to get calls from debtors. He was so upset that he used to tell me that if he could not repay the loan, he would die by suicide. But I took his words lightly," she said.

According to Shraddha, she and Shiva knew each other for four months and had been in a relationship for around 2.5 months.

On Shiva's mother's claim that they had been in a live-in relationship, Shraddha said, "Sometimes he lived here for 15 days, sometimes he was missing for 2-4 days."

"...Think about it. Why would a girl kill someone and throw them from her own flat?" she questioned.

Shraddha, in the video, also threatened to die by suicide if the media kept blaming her.

"I have lost my person too. I had nothing to do with it. It was not a murder. I have not run away...I am extremely in a bad condition. I request the media not to spread rumours about me. One person has lost his life. If this continues, I will also die by suicide," she said.

The businessman's mother, Ranjana Sharma, alleged that Shraddha had been threatening to circulate obscene videos of her son and defame him. She also claimed that her son had been subjected to physical violence during their relationship. Shiva's mother further claimed that Shraddha's behaviour began to change once discussions about marriage began, adding that her son was serious about the relationship, but the two did not share the same vision regarding their future and marriage. She also alleged that Shraddha was threatening to implicate her son in a theft case.

An FIR in the case names Shraddha, her sister Rashmi, a driver identified as Danish, an associate named Adil, and other unidentified individuals as accused in the case.

Shraddha, who is known as a makeup artist, model, and social media influencer, separated from her husband a few years ago and moved to Lucknow. The two had been married for about 10 years.