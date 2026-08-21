Arjun Kapoor Gets Irritated With Fan For Recording Him Without Permission, Says, "Photo <i>Le Na</i>"

Arjun Kapoor is known for his candid interactions with fans and paparazzi. However, the actor recently appeared visibly irritated when a fan began recording him instead of clicking a photograph without his knowledge.

In a video doing the rounds on social media, Arjun is seen sitting inside his car when a fan approaches him and asks for a picture. Arjun seemed to oblige. The fan, known for meeting and clicking pictures and videos with several Bollywood celebrities, appears to begin recording Arjun instead of taking a picture with him.

Upon realising that the fan was trying to record a video of him, the actor asks him to stop recording and click a picture instead.

“Video kyu bana raha hai? Photo le na, (Why are you making video? take photo)” Arjun says, visibly annoyed, while rolling up his car's window.

In the viral clip, Arjun is seen sporting a casual yet stylish look. He wears a white T-shirt with a blue unzipped jacket. The look was complete with a sharp beard, styled hair and a dog tag.

Why Is Arjun Kapoor In The News?

Arjun Kapoor has also been making headlines after rumours linked him with Sahiba Bali, two years after his reported split from Malaika Arora.

Speculation about Arjun and Sahiba began after the two were spotted together at the India vs England third ODI at Lord's on July 19. Photos and videos from the stadium showed them watching the match together, prompting social media users to speculate about their equation.

Sahiba later addressed the online chatter without directly commenting on the dating rumours.

What's Next For Arjun Kapoor?

Last seen in the rom-com Mere Husband Ki Biwi alongside Rakul Preet Singh and Bhumi Pednekar, Arjun Kapoor has wrapped the Delhi schedule of his upcoming film, directed by Mudassar Aziz.

The actor is also roped in for the much-awaited comedy franchise No Entry 2. The film, made under the direction of Anees Bazmee and produced by Boney Kapoor, also stars Varun Dhawan in the leading role. Tamannaah Bhatia is reportedly in talks to join the cast as the female lead, though an official announcement from the makers is still awaited.