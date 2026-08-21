SRK's Production House, Netflix In Talks For <i>Ba***ds Of Bollywood</i> Season 2: Writer Bilal Siddiqi

Could The Ba***ds of Bollywood be returning for a second season? Writer Bilal Siddiqi has revealed that Netflix and Shah Rukh Khan's Red Chillies Entertainment are currently in talks about season 2 of the popular series, although no official announcement has been made yet.

Siddiqi, who recently tasted major success with Awarapan 2, co-wrote The Ba***ds of Bollywood with Aryan Khan and Manav Chauhan. The Netflix series marked Aryan's directorial debut and offered a satirical take on the Hindi film industry, celebrity culture and the machinery surrounding Bollywood.

Speaking about the possibility of a second season, Siddiqi exclusively told NDTV, "I hope so too. Red Chillies and Netflix are talking, so there are things they want to speak about first. You know how it is. I hope so too. It's very exciting. We pulled off a great season one and we will be happy to do it another time."

While the discussions are underway, Siddiqi stopped short of confirming that season 2 has been officially greenlit. His comments, however, suggest that the possibility of returning to the world of The Ba***ds of Bollywood is very much on the table.

Siddiqi also spoke about his experience working with Aryan, who stepped behind the camera for the first time with the series. According to the writer, the collaboration between Aryan, Manav and him worked because they shared a similar creative vision and were honest with one another throughout the process.

"I think he's got his head on his shoulders. He is extremely aware of what is being said around and he's got a great sense of humour," Siddiqui said about Aryan.

He added that the three were "very honest" with each other about what should make it into the show. "I think our sense of humour aligned. The way that we wanted to tell the story was also... We were never in disagreement about anything, which is why I think that healthy partnership shows on the screen," he said.

Siddiqui further praised Aryan for being "extremely aware, very well informed, sharp" and said there was no disconnect when it came to understanding the references and ideas explored in the series.

For now, fans will have to wait for an official word from Netflix and Red Chillies. But with both parties already in conversation, a return to the irreverent world of The Ba***ds of Bollywood could be closer than fans think.

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