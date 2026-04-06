Karishma Tanna, Husband Varun Bangera Announce Pregnancy: 'Our Greatest Gift'

Actress Karishma Tanna is expecting her first child with her husband, businessman Varun Bangera.

Karishma Tanna And Varun Bangera's Announcement Post

Karishma and Varun announced the good news by sharing a series of pictures from their pregnancy photoshoot.

The pictures featured the couple wearing baseball caps with 'Mom' and 'Dad' written on them.

One of the photos also featured tiny woollen socks. Another picture showed Karisma flaunting her baby bump.

The caption read, "A little miracle, our greatest gift - August 2026."

Background

Karishma Tanna was last seen in Hansal Mehta's Scoop. Based on Jigna Vora's book Behind Bars In Byculla, Scoop follows the story of intrepid crime reporter Jagruti Vora (played by Karishma Tanna).

The series won big at the Asia Contents Awards & Global OTT Awards 2023 in Busan, South Korea. It took home Best Asian TV Series and Best Actress awards.

The actress is also known for starring in films like Dosti: Friends Forever, Grand Masti, Sanju, Suraj Pe Mangal Bhari and Lahore Confidential. She has even featured in many popular TV serials, including Naagin 3, Baal Veer, Qayamat Ki Raat and Viraasat. She was the winner of the stunt-based reality show, Fear Factor: Khatron Ke Khiladi 10.

On the personal front, Karishma Tanna married businessman Varun Bangera in February 2022.