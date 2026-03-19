After Nora Fatehi Song Row, Badshah Summoned By Women's Panel Over Vulgar Lyrics

The National Commission for Women has summoned singer Badshah and others over obscenity and vulgarity in his Haryanvi track Tateeree.

In a statement, the Commission said the content of the song prima facie appears to be objectionable and violative of provisions under the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita, the Information Technology Act and the Indecent Representation of Women (Prohibition) Act, 1986.

"The National Commission for Women, in exercise of its powers under the NCW Act, 1990, has taken suo motu cognisance of media reports alleging obscenity and vulgarity in the song Tattiri / Tatihari," the statement said.

The NCW said it has also summoned directors Mahi Sandhu and Joban Sandhu, and producer Hiten to appear before it on March 25.

They have been asked to be present along with relevant documents, the Commission said.

"Failure to appear may invite appropriate action as per law," it added.

Aditya Prateek Singh Sisodia, popularly known as Badshah, landed in controversy earlier this month following the song's release.

He has been facing backlash due to "obscene lyrics" and "inappropriate visuals", leading to an official police complaint against him.

On Friday, the Haryana State Commission for Women issued orders to arrest Badshah, after he failed to appear before the deadline in connection with the alleged objectionable lyrics and visuals in the music video.

Badshah had recently uploaded a video on his official Instagram handle, apologising if anyone's sentiments were hurt by his latest song.

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