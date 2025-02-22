<i>Odela 2</i> Teaser: Tamannaah Bhatia Set To Impress In This Good Vs Evil Battle

The official teaser of Tamannaah's upcoming film Odela 2 was unveiled by the makers earlier today. Odela 2 is the sequel to the 2022 Telugu movie Odela Railway Station.

Sharing Odela 2's teaser on Instagram, Tamannaah Bhatia wrote, “When the devil returns, the divine surges forth to protect its land and its legacy. Odela 2 is soon to be in cinemas nationwide.”

The teaser opens to a celestial view of Shiv lingam and Nandi floating in the water as the sky tears up to reveal a ray of sunshine cast on the deity. Tamannaah Bhatia portrays Naga Sadhu Shiva Shakthi, on a mission to eradicate all evil. Eerie and frightening visuals dominate the video, capable of making you shudder.

At one point, a bicycle is seen moving on its own in an empty, dimly lit street, adding to the mystery.

There are multiple references to Lord Shiva, with Tamannaah Bhatia dressed in a quintessential maroon garment, wearing rudraksha beads and holding a trident at all times. Her forehead is smeared with chandan.

The teaser hints that dark forces are conspiring against the people, leading to bloodshed and torture.

Some time into the clip, a malicious supernatural entity says, “Water, Fire, Air, Earth, And Sky, all the five elements are slaves to my might.”

The final few seconds show Tamannaah Bhatia in a fiery, goddess-like avatar having an intense face-off with a sinister being.

Tamannaah Bhatia launched Odela 2's teaser at the Maha Kumbh. She visited the holy grounds in Prayagraj with her team.

Odela 2's poster was released in Maha Shivaratri last year. In the picture, Tamannaah Bhatia held a sacred stick and a damaru.

Odela 2, directed by Suddala Ashok Teja, is produced by Madhu Creations and Sampath Nandi Teamworks. Besides Tamannaah Bhatia, the cast includes Vasishta N Simha, Hebah Patel, Naga Mahesh, Vamsi, and Yuva.