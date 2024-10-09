<i>Odela 2</i>: It's A Wrap For Tamannaah's Film. Bonus - BTS Pics From Shoot

It's official. Tamannaah Bhatia has announced the wrap of her forthcoming film Odela 2. The film, which is a sequel to the Telugu film Odela Railway Station, will now enter its post-production phase. The final leg of the shoot took place at the Mallanna Temple in Odela village in Telangana. Tamannaah shared a BTS picture from the set on her Instagram stories on Tuesday and simply wrote, “Wrapped,” with a red heart emoji. She also added an Odela 2 hashtag to the image. The shared photo featured Tamannaah in her role as Shiva Shakthi (Naga Sadhu).

The pictures were originally shared by Odela 2's production house Sampath Nandi Team Works. While the first image showed Tamannaah dressed in maroon attire for the shoot, the next slide captured her off-camera preparing for the shoot. The caption of the post read, “Our very own Shiva Shakti Tamannaah Bhatia is back on the sets of Odela 2. The final schedule is currently underway at the iconic Mallanna Temple in Odela village, with key sequences being filmed featuring the entire major cast. Odela 2 In cinemas soon.”

Odela 2 makers unveiled the film's first look poster on the auspicious occasion of Maha Shivaratri in March 2024. The poster featured Tamannaah in the role of Shiva Shakthi as she was seen embracing her spiritual side. The actress was dressed as a Naga Sadhu, with her hair tied in a braid. She was seen holding sacred symbols like a sacred staff and a damaru and her forehead was smeared with chandan. Sharing the poster, Tamannaah expressed gratitude for the film and wrote, " #FirstlookOdela2. I am glad to be revealing the first look on this auspicious day of Maha Shivaratri. Har Har Mahadev! Happy Maha Shivaratri (sic)."

Directed by Suddala Ashok Teja, Odela 2 is produced by D Madhu under Madhu Creations and Sampath Nandi Teamworks banners. Set in a village backdrop, the story revolves around Odela Mallanna Swamy, the village's guardian against malevolent forces. The film features a stellar cast of Hebah Patel, Vasishta N Simha, Yuva, Naga Mahesh and Vamsi.