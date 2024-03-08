Odela 2 First Look: Tamannaah Is An Ardent Devotee Of Lord Shiva

Tamannaah shared this image. (courtesy: tamannaahspeaks)

On the auspicious occasion of Maha Shivaratri, the makers of Odela 2 unveiled the film's first look poster. The poster featured Tamannaah, who will play the role of Shiva Shakthi in the film. Embracing her spiritual side, Tamannaah can be seen dressed as a Naga Sadhu, with thick hair, holding sacred symbols like a sacred staff and a Damaru. Her forehead was smeared with chandan. Sharing the poster, Tamannaah expressed gratitude for her film and extended wishes to her fans. She wrote, " #FirstlookOdela2. I am glad to be revealing the first look on this auspicious day of Maha Shivaratri. Har Har Mahadev! Happy Maha Shivaratri (sic)."

The film's production began a week ago, marked by a muhurtham pooja ceremony in Varanasi. Director Sampath shared glimpses from the first day of shooting with Tamannaah. With a promise of a "Supernatural Thriller Killer," the team plans an extensive shoot on the ghats of the Ganga river. The filmmaker announced the film by sharing a fim with the caption, “A Supernatural Thriller Killer Promised!” Odela 2, a sequel to the successful OTT film Odela Railway Station, is a collaborative effort by Sampath Nandi and director Ashok Teja, produced by D Madhu under Madhu Creations and Sampath Nandi Teamworks banners. Set in a village backdrop, the narrative revolves around Odela Mallanna Swamy, the village's guardian against malevolent forces.

The film boasts a stellar cast, including Hebah Patel and Vasishta N Simha, and promises impressive VFX. B. Ajaneesh Loknath is composing the music, while Soundar Rajan S takes charge as the cinematographer.