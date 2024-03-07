Tamannaah, Ankita Lokhande Lead Celeb Roll Call At An Award Show

Ankita Lokhande, Tamannaah and others at an award show

It was a star-studded night on Thursday as stars across film and television fraternity assembled under one roof to attend an award show in Mumbai. From Bigg Boss 17 former contestant Ankita Lokhande, Lust Stories 2 actress Tamannaah to Kartik Aaryan, it was a full house at the award show. Ankita Lokhande went full desi in a gorgeous orange saree. Her plus one at the event was her mom Vandana Lokhande. Tamannaah, who recently completed 16 years in the film industry, showed up at the event in a stunning white saree.

Other celebs marking their presence at the event were Kartik Aaryan, Veteran actresses Padmini Kolhapure, Bhagyashree, Saiyami Kher, Sonali Kulkarni and others. Kartik Aaryan, who is gearing up for his upcoming film Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3 turned up at the event in a black kurta. Padmini Kolhapuri, Bhagyashree, Saiyami Kher, Sonali Kulkarni were spotted in their festive best.

On the work front, Ankita Lokhande is on a roll. She will next be seen in Randeep Hooda's Swatantrya Veer Savarkar as Yamunabai. Yamunabai was Vinayak Damodar Savarkar's wife. When asked about the difference between Jhalkaribai (Manikarnika) and Yamunabai, Ankita Lokhande told Pinkvilla, "It's not right to compare the characters as both are completely different. Jhalkaribai fought battles being on the front foot, while Yamunabai was on the back foot. Her battle was different than Jhalkarbai. But yes, both the characters are very powerful in their own ways." FYI, Ankita Lokhande made her debut in films with Manikarnika. Ankita as Jhalkarbai played the role of a commander in Rani Laxmibai's army.