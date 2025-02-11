New Pics From Rajkummar Rao And Patralekhaa's Maha Kumbh Visit

Another day, another update from Rajkummar Rao and Patralekhaa's Maha Kumbh Mela diaries. On Tuesday, Patralekhaa dropped a few more glimpses from their spiritual gateway on Instagram. The post comes laced with serenity with good vibes.

From a picturesque view of the Ganga appears in the opening frame, followed by a portrait of a sadhu. Tranquil boat rides and elaborate ritualistic arrangements were a part of the album as well.

Major highlight: Rajkummar Rao and Patralekhaa taking a dip in the sacred waters. The couple fold their hands and offer prayers. For the visit, Rajkummar kept it simple in a white T-shirt. Meanwhile, Patralekhaa opted for an oversized red shirt.

The caption read, “Har har Gange.”

In a separate video posted by spiritual guru Bhagawati Saraswati, Rajkummar Rao and Patralekhaa were participating in the rituals at Triveni Sangam.

The side note said, “Such a joy to take a sacred bath today in the Sangam with beloved Rajkummar Rao and Patralekhaa and Ira Trivedi. One of my favorite things about the Maha Kumbh is taking nearly daily sacred baths, dropping deeper and deeper into the very truth of our Selves. Today was so special to pray, chant, do sacred puja and bathe together with these beautiful beings.”

On another page, Rajkummar Rao and Patralekhaa met Swami Chidanand Saraswatiji. The couple received a warm welcome at the Parmarth Niketan Mahakumbh Campsite.

Take a look:

Rajkummar Rao opened up about his “experience” of visiting the Maha Kumbh Mela. In a conversation with news agency ANI, he said, “The atmosphere here is very good. When I went to Maha Kumbh last time with my wife, that experience changed my life. We met Swamiji in Rishikesh and since then we have been meeting him. We took Swami ji's blessings and now we will take a holy bath...it is organised on such a large scale...My best wishes are with all the people and the administration.”

Workwise, Rajkummar Rao will next be seen in Toaster opposite Sanya Malhotra. Meanwhile, Patralekhaa will share screen space with Pratik Gandhi in Phule.