Maha Kumbh 2025: Hema Malini Takes Holy Dip At Triveni Sangam. Watch

The Maha Kumbh started on January 13 and will continue till February 26

Hema Malini shared this image

Hema Malini arrived at the holy site of Prayagraj on the occasion of Mauni Amavasya. The film veteran took a holy dip at the Triveni Sangam on Wednesday. 

Speaking to news agency ANI, the actress shared her gratitude and said, "I am feeling great. I have never had such an experience before. Today is a very special day, and I am fortunate to take the holy dip."

Hema Malini was joined by Baba Ramdev at the Triveni Sangam. She met Junapeethadhishwar Mahamandaleshwar Acharya Swami Avdheshanand GiriJi Maharaj, also known as Pujya PrabhushriJi, at the Prabhu Premi Sangh Kumbh Camp.

On Wednesday morning, a stampede broke out just a kilometre away from the Triveni Sangam ghat on the auspicious occasion of Mauni Amavasya, when around 10 crore pilgrims were expected to take a holy dip.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi extended condolences as people feared dead during the stampede.

PM Modi wished for a speedy recovery of around 30 women who were injured after a teeming crowd broke barricades, leading to the stampede. He assured that the local administration is helping those affected.

The Maha Kumbh 2025 has already witnessed over 15 crore pilgrims taking a holy dip in the past 17 days. Over 4.80 crore devotees took the snan on Tuesday alone - even more than that of Amrit Snan' on Makar Sankranti (3.5 crore), the Uttar Pradesh government said.

The Maha Kumbh started on January 13 and will continue till February 26.

Before Hema Malini, celebrities like Sunil Grover, Kabir Khan, Guru Randhawa, Avinash Tiwary, Mamta Kulkarni, and Anupam Kher have also participated in the grand gathering. 

