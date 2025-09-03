Marathi Singer Rahul Deshpande Announces Separation From Wife Neha After 17 Years: "We Have Mutually Parted Ways"

National Award-winning singer Rahul Deshpande said he and his wife, Neha, have mutually decided to separate after 17 years of marriage.

Rahul penned a lengthy note on his Instagram handle on Tuesday and said the couple's legal separation was finalised in September 2024.

"Dear friends, each of you has been a meaningful part of my journey in your own way, and that's why I want to share a personal and important update with you. I have already shared this news with some of you. After 17 years of marriage and countless cherished memories, Neha and I have mutually parted ways and continue our lives independently. Our legal separation was amicably finalised in September 2024 ," the post began.

Rahul said that they both will continue to co-parent their daughter Renuka Deshpande.

He added, "I chose to take some time before sharing this update to process the transition privately and to ensure that everything was thoughtfully managed, especially with the best interest of our daughter, Renuka, at heart. She remains my highest priority, and I am committed to co-parenting her with Neha, with unwavering love, support, and stability. "

"While this marks a new chapter for us as individuals, our bond as parents and the respect we hold for each other remain strong. I truly appreciate your understanding and respect for our privacy and decision during this time. With love and gratitude, Rahul," concluded the singer.

The 45-year-old singer was awarded the National Award for Best Male Playback Singer for Me Vasantrao (2022). He is also known for track such as Dil Ki Tapish, Apanehi Rang Mein and Ha Rang Chadhu De.

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)