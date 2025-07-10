Shubhangi Atre Says Alcoholism Killed Ex-Husband Piyush Poorey: "He Was Taking Steroids With Alcohol"

Shubhangi Atre, best known for playing the role of Angoori Bhabhi in the popular TV show Bhabiji Ghar Par Hain, recently spoke about her separation from her ex-husband Piyush Poorey and how his struggle with alcohol addiction affected their family. Piyush died in April this year.

Shubhangi Atre On Piyush's Alcohol Addiction

In a conversation with Siddharth Kannan, Shubhangi revealed that Piyush's addiction began during his college years and gradually worsened over the course of their 17-year-long marriage.

She said she decided to separate from him in 2020, after his addiction began to take a toll on her mental health and their daughter's wellbeing.

Shubhangi, who knew Piyush since school, said she was unaware of the extent of his alcohol problem until after they got married.

"After I got married, I got to know about Piyush's alcohol addiction," she said.

Despite recognising the issue a few years into the marriage, she stayed on, hoping things would improve. "I tried to make the marriage work. We stayed together for 17 years," she added.

She shared that her daughter was the one who made her realise how serious the situation had become. "Since I was busy working, I didn't realise when the situation got worse. My daughter, Ashi, would tell me about his drinking habits and that he would get cranky after drinking. The eye-opening moment was during the Covid time when I stayed at home and saw it myself."

When Piyush Started Taking Steroids

Shubhangi also revealed that in 2018, Piyush started taking steroids for a hair transplant treatment and began consuming alcohol along with them.

She said, "In 2018, he was taking steroids as part of his hair transplant treatment, and he started taking alcohol with it." His condition worsened and he had to be hospitalised. "The doctor warned them that he had to change his lifestyle," the actress added.

Despite the warnings, Shubhangi said that she continued to support him and attempted several measures to help. "After that, I tried for two years from rehab to family discussions. I tried to convince him, but then in November 2020, I decided to separate. It was affecting me mentally." She added, "Even after divorce, I continued supporting him financially but he continued drinking. He didn't stop."

When asked if she still misses her ex-husband, Shubhangi became emotional and said, "Sometimes."

She also spoke about her last conversation with Piyush, which took place two days before his death. "I was crying and I kept telling him please get better. I got to know that it was a multiple organ failure and alcohol was the culprit," she recalled.