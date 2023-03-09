Shubhangi Atre Separates From Husband After 19 Years Of Marriage - 'Some Damages Are Beyond Repair'

Shubhangi Atre shared this picture. (courtesy: shubhangiaofficial)

Television actress Shubhangi Atre, who rose to fame with her role in the TV show Bhabiji Ghar Par Hai, told ETimes that she has separated from her husband, Piyush Poorey after 19 years of marriage. Talking to ETimes about her decision, the actress said, “It's been almost a year since we are not living together. Piyush and I tried our best to save our marriage. Mutual respect, companionship, trust, and friendship are the foundation of a strong marriage. However, we eventually realized that we couldn't resolve our differences and decided to give each other space and concentrate on our individual lives and careers.”

When asked about her feeling post the separation, the actress told ETimes that she chose her mental stability as some damages are beyond repair. “It's still difficult. My family is my top priority, and all of us want our families around us. But some damages are beyond repair. When a relationship of so many years breaks, it's bound to affect you mentally and emotionally. I was also affected, but we had to take this step, and I have come to terms with it. Mental stability is paramount. I have always believed that adversities teach you a lesson.” the actress explained.

The couple remains to be cordial for the well-being of their 18-year-old daughter. “She deserved love from both her mother and father. Piyush comes on Sundays to meet her. I don't want her to be deprived of her father's love,” the actor said, clearing her stance.

The actress got married to Piyush in the year 2003. The marriage took place in their hometown, Indore. The couple welcomes a daughter, two years into their marriage. Shubhangi Atre has been part of famous shows like Kasautii Zindagii Kay, Kasturi, and Chidiya Ghar.