<i>Bhabiji Ghar Par Hain</i> Actress Shubhangi Atre's Ex-Husband Piyush Poorey Dies Two Months After Divorce

Shubhangi Atre's ex-husband, Piyush Poorey, has died following complications from liver cirrhosis. He had been battling health issues for some time before his demise on Saturday.

Confirming the death of her ex-husband to Times Of India, the actress said, "Your thoughtfulness during this time means a great deal to me. I request you to give me some time to talk about this."

Shubhangi and Piyush married in 2003 and welcomed their daughter Ashi in 2005. Their divorce was finalised on February 5 this year. Piyush reportedly worked as a digital marketing professional.

A source close to the situation said, "Shubhangi and Piyush were not on talking terms. However, she is mourning. She has resumed shooting (for her TV show Bhabiji Ghar Par Hai) on Sunday."

Prior to their divorce, a source close to them told Hindustan Times, "There was a time when the couple tried to work on their relationship and give a second chance to their marriage. But that didn't work out. They have made peace with the fact that they can't live together, but they don't want to go ahead with the divorce proceedings."

The source added, "They are separated, and have moved on in their life. When it comes to legal formalities, that is something they are not dedicated to doing, as they don't want their daughter to be in the middle of the whole legal thing. They have remained cordial with each other for the sake of their daughter, and want to continue to do so." Their daughter Ashi is currently pursuing education in the United States.

Shubhangi Atre has appeared in several popular television shows, including Kasautii Zindagii Kay, Kasturi, and Chidiya Ghar. Currently, she plays Angoori Bhabhi in the comedy series Bhabiji Ghar Par Hain.

