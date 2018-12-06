Shubhangi Atre: Marriage Doesn't Stop Actresses From Getting Lead Roles

Shubhangi Atre is currently seen in TV show Bhabiji Ghar Par Hain!

Shubhangi Atre in Bhabiji Ghar Par Hain! (Image courtesy: Instagram)


Mumbai: 

Highlights

  1. "I personally don't believe in this," she said
  2. I feel if we have talent, personality we can get lead roles: Shubhangi
  3. She has earlier worked in shows like Kasautii Zindagii Kay and Kasturi

Actress Shubhangi Atre, who is currently seen in TV show Bhabiji Ghar Par Hain!, says she does not find marriage as a barrier in an actor's career. "Many times I read in interviews where actresses claim that they are not getting lead roles in shows because they are married and have a child. But I personally don't believe in this," Shubhangi said in a statement.

"I feel if we have talent, well maintained personality and a physique for a lead role, we can easily get them," she added.

Shubhangi, who has earlier worked in shows like Kasautii Zindagii Kay and Kasturi, is a mother of a 12-year-old daughter.

"I'm playing a lead role. I was not even approached for a mother's role. I feel blessed," added the 37-year-old.



(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)

