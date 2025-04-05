Advertisement

Kumkum Bhagya Star Mugdha Chaphekar And Ravish Desai Announce Their Divorce After 9 Years Of Marriage

Ravish and Mugdha got married on December 16, 2016

<i>Kumkum Bhagya</i> Star Mugdha Chaphekar And Ravish Desai Announce Their Divorce After 9 Years Of Marriage
New Delhi:

Mugdha Chaphekar is a popular face on television and has been seen in reputed shows, namely Atrangi Sasural, Dharti Ka Veer Yodha Prithviraj Chauhan, and Kumkum Bhagya.

Mugdha Chaphekar and Ravish Desai had been married for 9 years. Earlier today, Ravish took to social media to announce that the two have parted ways, and are getting divorced after nine years.

For the unversed, Mugdha and Ravish had met on the sets of Satrangi Sasural in 2014. After two years of dating each other, they got engaged on January 30, 2016. Ravish and Mugdha got married in the same year, on December 16.

Ravish's Instagram post read, "After much contemplation and thought, Mugdha and I decided to part ways as husband and wife to pursue our own paths. It's been more than a year now. We have had a beautiful journey together that of love, friendship and respect, and that would continue all our lives."

The actor further added, "We request our beloved fans, well-wishers, and the media to be kind and supportive and give us the privacy we need to heal. Kindly do not believe in any false stories and statements. Thank you for your love and support."

He turned off the comments for the post and asked fans to not believe in ongoing rumours. Mugdha is yet to comment and share a statement on the same.

On the work front, Mugdha's most loved onscreen character is Prachi from Kumkum Bhagya. As for Ravish Desai, his popular shows include Ek Nanad Ki Khushiyon Ki Chaabi—Meri Bhabhi, Satrangi Sasural, to name a few. He has also appeared in a few web shows like Made In Heaven, Scoop, and more. 

