After <i>Raat Gayi</i> Comment, Twinkle Khanna Says "Older People Are Better At Hiding Affairs"

Twinkle Khanna once again hit the headlines for her unfiltered comment on the Amazon Prime talk show Two Much With Twinkle And Kajol. In the latest episode, the duo hosted Ananya Panday and Farah Khan. In the agree/disagree segment, Twinkle Khanna added her special insight to the proposition: older people are better at hiding their affairs than younger people.

What's Happening

In one segment of the show, a prompt is given to which the hosts and guests need to react in agreement or disagreement.

The statement presented was that older people are better at hiding their affairs than younger people. Twinkle stood in the agreement box.

Along with Twinkle, Farah Khan and Ananya Panday jumped in the same box, as Ananya said, "You all are too good."

Twinkle added, "Older people are much better, lots of practice."

Kajol didn't agree with the statement and shared, "I feel younger people are much better at hiding everything about their lives, affairs."

To this, Ananya said that "because of social media, everything comes out anyway." Farah chimed in saying younger people post everything "even when they are not in love."

The hosts then presented another statement: Today's kids change their partners faster than they change outfits.

This time, Twinkle jumped into the agreement box again, while the other three disagreed.

Twinkle's argument was, "It's a good thing because in our time, it was like, 'What will people say? We can't do this.' They are changing their partners quickly, and I think it's a good thing."

Ananya disagreed and said people have always been changing partners. "People have always been changing their partners. Earlier, it was a bit quiet," she said, and Twinkle added, "It's much easier for them because they have no baggage. They are like, 'This is not working. Let's move on quickly.'"

What Twinkle Told About Physical Infidelity

In the episode where Janhvi Kapoor and Karan Johar came as guests, Twinkle Khanna also dropped a truth bomb, claiming that physical infidelity is not a deal-breaker for her.

The statement was, 'Whether emotional infidelity is worse than physical infidelity.'

While Kajol, Karan Johar, and Twinkle Khanna stood in unison, Janhvi found herself alone. Karan said, "Physical infidelity is not a deal breaker," to which Janhvi replied, "No, the deal is broken." Twinkle added, "We're in our 50s, she's in her 20s, and she will get into this circle soon. She hasn't seen the things we have seen. Raat gayi baat gayi (What's happened, has happened)."

Twinkle Khanna has been married to Akshay Kumar since 2001. Akshay Kumar had relationships with Raveena Tandon and Shilpa Shetty before marrying Twinkle.