Dangal Actress Zaira Wasim Gets Married, Shares Photos From <i>Nikaah</i> Ceremony

Zaira Wasim of Dangal fame recently took to Instagram to share pictures from her nikaah. The actress surprised her fans by posting an Instagram carousel from her intimate ceremony.

The post featured two images. The first was a close-up of Zaira signing her nikaah nama (marriage contract), her hand adorned with a beautiful henna design. The second captured a back shot of Zaira and her husband gazing at the moon in the night sky.

Zaira captioned her post, "Qubool hai x3."

Zaira Wasim's Wedding Ensemble

In the small glimpse Zaira shared, she is seen draped in a heavily embroidered red dupatta, while her groom opted for a cream-coloured sherwani.

About Zaira Wasim

Zaira shot to fame with her Bollywood debut in 2016 in the sports drama Dangal, also starring Aamir Khan. She won the National Film Award for Best Supporting Actress for portraying the younger version of celebrated wrestler Geeta Phogat in the blockbuster directed by Nitesh Tiwari.

In 2019, Zaira announced her "disassociation" from the field of acting, saying she was not happy with the line of work as it interfered with her faith and religion.

Her third and last film was The Sky Is Pink, starring Priyanka Chopra, Farhan Akhtar and Rohit Saraf.

In A Nutshell

Without revealing much about her wedding, Zaira Wasim shared just a glimpse of her intimate ceremony on social media last evening. The actress is seen in a heavily embroidered red dupatta, sharing a back shot with her husband in an Instagram carousel.