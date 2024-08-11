Zaira Wasim Warns Fans Against Ordering From Srinagar Bakeries After Finding Mold In Pie: "Check Twice"

Former actress Zaira Wasim shared a cautionary post after finding mold in her dessert. On Saturday, the Dangal star posted a video of a pie on her Instagram Stories. In the clip, mold is clearly visible in the dish. In her caption, Zaira wrote, "People, check twice before you consume stuff from local bakeries (Smiling Face with Tear Emoji)." She also wrote, “Mold in the pie.” While Zaira did not tag the bakery, her location tag revealed that she was somewhere in Srinagar, Jammu and Kashmir.

Zaira Wasim made her acting debut with the superhit film Dangal, where she portrayed the young Geeta Phogat, a wrestler. The film also featured Aamir Khan, Sakshi Tanwar, Fatima Sana Shaikh, Sanya Malhotra, Suhani Bhatnagar and Aparshakti Khurana in key roles. Zaira's performance earned her the National Award for Best Supporting Actress.

Following Dangal, Zaira Wasim appeared in Secret Superstar, written and directed by Advait Chandan. In this film, she played the role of an aspiring singer. For this film, she secured the Best Actress (Critics) award at the Filmfare Awards. Zaira's last film was The Sky Is Pink, a biopic based on the life of Aisha Chaudhary, who suffered from severe combined immunodeficiency and pulmonary fibrosis.

Despite her brief acting career, spanning from 2016 to 2019, Zaira also received the Pradhan Mantri Rashtriya Bal Puraskar (formerly known as the National Child Award for Exceptional Achievement) in 2017.

Zaira Wasim announced her retirement from acting in 2019 by sharing a note on her social media handles. It read, “Five years ago I made a decision that changed my life forever. As I stepped my foot in Bollywood, it opened doors of massive popularity for me. I started to become the prime candidate of public attention, I was projected as the gospel of the idea of success and was often identified as a role model for the youth. However, that's never something that I set out to do or become, especially with regards to my ideas of success and failure, which I had just started to explore and understand." Click here to read the full note.