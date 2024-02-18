Suhani Bhatnagar's Dangal Co-Star Zaira Wasim Reacts To Actor's Death: 'I Hope This Was False'

Suhani and Zaira from a scene in Dangal. (courtesy: AbubakerMerghni)

Suhani Bhatnagar, the child actor who played the role of Babita Phogat in Dangal, died on Friday. The actor was 19 years old at the time of her death. An official statement regarding Suhani's death was issued by Aamir Khan's production house on Saturday. Now, Suhani's Dangal co-star Zaira Wasim has also reacted to the news. Zaira and Suhani co-starred in Dangal as young Geeta and Babita Phogat respectively. Upon hearing the news of Suhani's death, Zaira Wasim told Bombay Times, "I just read about it and I still cannot get my head around it. I wish this is a rumour I hope this was false. The moment I heard the news I had a flashback of all the great time we spent. She was such a good soul, and we had such great memories. I cannot imagine what her parents must be going through. I pray they find the strength.”

On Saturday, Zaira also extended her condolences to the grieving family. In a post on X, she wrote, " “I'm shocked beyond words by the news of Suhani Bhatnagar's passing. My heart goes out to her family during this incredibly difficult time. The thought of what her parents must be experiencing fills me with so much sorrow. Utterly speechless. My heartfelt condolences.”

Meanwhile, the statement issued by Aamir Khan's production house read, "We are deeply saddened to hear about our Suhani passing away. Our heartfelt condolences to her mother Poojaji and the entire family. Such a talented young girl, such a team player, Dangal would have been incomplete without Suhani." It added, "Suhani, you will always remain a star in our hearts. May you rest in peace." Reacting to the post, Aamir's daughter Ira Khan wrote, "Oh no!!!" Take a look:

The official statement was also reshared by Aamir Khan's ex-wife and Dangal producer Kiran Rao on her Instagram stories. This is how she reacted to the news:

Nitesh Tiwari, who directed Suhani in Dangal, said in a statement, "Suhani's passing away is absolutely shocking and heartbreaking. She was such a happy soul, so full of life. My deepest condolences to her family," quoted news agency PTI.

Several others stars from the film and television also paid their condolences. Yami Gautam wrote on X (previously known as Twitter), “Just learnt about a young actor loosing her life. Very painful news. Strength to her family.” Casting director Mukesh Chabbra posted photos and videos of the Dangal actor. In the caption, he remembered her, “Remembering the incredible talent of Suhani Bhatnagar, whose light will continue to shine through her unforgettable performances.”

The 19-year-old was admitted to All India Institute of Medical Sciences on February 7 and died on February 16 after medical complications. Her family revealed on Saturday that she was suffering from Dermatomyositis, a rare inflammatory disease that causes skin rash and muscle weakness.

Suhani's father Sumit Bhatnagar told PTI, "Her lungs got damaged due to an infection and accumulation of excess fluid".