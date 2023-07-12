Rajinikanth's Daughter Aishwaryaa Wraps Lal Salaam: 'Making A Movie With You Is A Miracle'

Aishwaryaa Rajinikanth shared this image. (courtesy: aishwaryarajini /a>)

It's a wrap for Moideen Bhai aka Rajinikanth. The superstar joined hands with his daughter Aishwaryaa Rajinikanth for her upcoming directorial, Lal Salaam. On Wednesday, Aishwaryaa shared a photograph with her father, superstar Rajinikanth and her crew as they celebrated the wrap for the legendary actor. In the frame, Rajinikanth - dressed in his Moideen Bhai avatar in an all-white ensemble - hugged his daughter and posed for the lens with ‘thumbs up.' Calling her father “pure magic,” Aishwaryaa, in her sweet note, wrote, “Making a movie with you is a miracle and you are pure magic appa… #lalsalaam Moideen Bhai #anditsawrap for The Superstar.”

With Lal Salaam, Aishwaryaa Rajinikanth will be making a directorial comeback after nearly half a decade.

Check out the post here:

Aishwaryaa Rajinikanth's shoot diaries included a “like father…like daughter” moment that fans were pleased to see.

Here are some more snapshots of Rajinikanth and daughter Aishwaryaa from the sets of Lal Salaam.

Unveiling Rajinikanth's character in the film, the filmmaker and Lyca Productions shared the poster, introducing the superstar as Moideen Bhai. The first look of Rajinikanth's character showcased him dressed in a kurta and a red topi (hat). He is also seen sporting a pair of sunglasses.

Sharing the poster, Aishwaryaa wrote, “#Moideenbhai …welcome…#lalslaam cannot caption when your heart is racing! #blessed”

Last year in November, Aishwaryaa Rajnikanth shared the posters of Lal Salaam as well as glimpses from the puja of the film. Alongside this, Aishwaryaa wrote, “When your father trusts in you. When you believe God is by you. Miracles happen in true. After 7 long years. The journey begins again with grateful and joyful tears “Lal Salaam”, #daytoberemembered.”

The shooting of Lal Salaam is underway and the film is expected to release this year. It will also star Vishnu Vishal and Vikranth. Oscar-winning composer AR Rahman has scored music for Aishwaryaa Rajinikanth's comeback project.

On the personal front, Aishwaryaa Rajnikanth and Dhanush announced their separation last year in January. The duo, who got married in 2004, have two sons together. Apart from Lal Salaam, Rajinikanth will be next seen in Jailer.