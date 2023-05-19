Rajinikanth On Working With Kapil Dev In Lal Salaam:'My Honour And Privilege'

Kapil Dev with Rajinikanth. (courtesy: rajinikanth)

Guess who will be seen alongside Rajinikanth in his daughter Aishwarya's film Lal Salaam? None other than cricket legend Kapil Dev. Ever since a photo of the two stalwart personalities from the sets of the film surfaced on the Internet, the excitement around Lal Salaam has increased ten folds. On Thursday, Rajinikanth tweeted a photo with Kapil Dev and wrote about the “honour and privilege” of working with him on the upcoming project. “It is my honour and privilege working with the legendary, most respected and wonderful human being, Kapil Dev ji, who made India proud winning for the first time ever…Cricket World Cup! #lalsalaam #therealkapildev,” tweeted the south star. Former captain Kapil Dev led the Indian cricket team to the World Cup victory in 1983. They defeated the West Indies at Lord's in England and marked their first World Cup win.

Rajinikanth's tweet was reshared by Aishwarya, who called it an “honour” to be able to capture the iconic moment in a photo. She wrote: “Was truly my moment of honour and blessing to have been a part to film this moment, Appa! You both were on fire! Thankful, grateful, blessed, Lal Salaam.”

Was truly my moment of honour and blessing to have been a part to film this moment appa ! You both were on fire ????! #thankful#grateful#blessed#lalsalaamhttps://t.co/qvZAhGNa7Z — Aishwarya Rajinikanth (@ash_rajinikanth) May 18, 2023

Kapil Dev, too, shared a photo with Rajinikanth on his Instagram Stories and summed up his experience of working with the superstar in a few words. He wrote: “An honour and privilege to be with the great man.”

Screenshot of Kapil Dev's Instagram story

Rajinikanth plays a cameo in Lal Salaam. The first look of his character named Moideen Bhai was revealed earlier this month. The poster shows the actor giving off an intense vibe in a beige kurta, a red hat and a pair of sunglasses. Lyca Productions, which is sponsoring the film, introduced Rajinikanth's Moideen Bhai in a filmy style: “Everyone's favourite BHAI is back in Mumbai. Make way for #Thalaivar #SuperStar #Rajinikanth as #MoideenBhai in #LalSalaam (sic).”

Aishwarya Rajinikanth also shared the poster and wrote: “Moideen Bhai...welcome!... Lal Salaam… cannot caption when your heart is racing!"

The music for Lal Salaam is composed by AR Rahman. The film, which is expected to release by the end of this year, also features Vishnu Vishal and Vikranth in titular roles.