Lal Salaam Box Office Collection Day 3: For Rajinikanth's Film, Next Stop Is Rs 10 Crore

Image shared on X. (courtesy: RedGiantMovies_)

Superstar Rajinikanth's latest cinematic offeringLal Salaam is going strong at the box office. As per the latest report by Sacnilk, the film, directed by Aishwarya Rajinikanth, the legendary actor's daughter, has managed to make ₹3 crore on the first Sunday since its release, taking the domestic earning to ₹9.70 crore. On the day of its release, the film made ₹3.55 C and on day 2 [Saturday], Lal Salaam earned ₹3.25 crore. Apart from Rajinikanth as Moideen Bhai, the film also features Vishnu Vishal, Vikranth, Jeevitha Rajasekhar, Dhanya Balakrishna, and Nirosha Radha in significant roles.

Fans have been excited about the project since it was first announced in 2022. Director Aishwarya Rajinikanth also treated fans to snippets and behind-the-scenes glimpses from the shoot of the film. Upon Rajinikanth completing the dubbing schedule for Lal Salaam, the filmmaker shared a video montage on Instagram and wrote, “And Thalaivar our very own Moidheen Bhai wraps up dubbing for Lal Salaam. Love you, appa. #thankfulgratefulblessed.”

About working with her father, Aishwarya Rajinikanth told NDTV, “I think for any filmmaker it is a dream come true. This happened to be because it was never in my carts, never ever imagined in the widest of dreams. So, obviously, it is a huge surreal moment, when you say action and cut for the first time. Extremely emotional as a daughter, extremely surreal as a director. And overall a blessing. Every single day of him being on the set was like a mini masterclass.”

About Rajinikanth's role she said, “Moideen Bai plays a very important role in the film. There is a little bit of politics that we have touched upon. There are a little bit of sports that we have touched upon. There is a lot of humanity and human relationships that we have touched upon. So I guess, the film will be a very emotional package which talks about very strong content that is the need of the hour right now.”

Lal Salaam has been backed by Red Giant Movies.

