Inside Nayanthara's "Best Birthday Dinner" With Husband Vignesh Shivan, Kids Uyir And Ulag

First, let us all wish our “Lady Superstar” Nayanthara a belated happy birthday. The actress turned 40 on November 18. Now, the actress has shared a glimpse of her birthday celebration. Location? Delhi. She and her director-husband Vignesh Shivan enjoyed an intimate dinner at Kake Da Hotel at Connaught Place. In the clip, the couple are seen enjoying their yummy spread at the iconic hotel. Resharing the video on Instagram Stories, Nayanthara wrote, “It was the best birthday dinner ever. Just the two of us. Felt so real and normal. Standing in a long queue and then sitting amidst the crowd for the most delicious food was the best feeling ever. Thank you my Uyir for the sweetest birthday.”

Vignesh Shivan, along with the video, revealed that they waited in the queue for 30 minutes to get a seat. He has also thanked a “sweet stranger” for recording the video. His note read, “17th November. smallest birthday eve celebration in these many years…A Birthday eve dinner felt genuinely happy , personal, intimate and very tasty too Delhi … jus the two of us :) standing in the queue for 30 mins :) and then get a nice centre table … with a lot of things going on behind !

still found a place to feel happy and be present in the moment :) Thanks to a sweet stranger who helped to capture this moment.” Replying to the video, Nayanthara said, “It was the best birthday dinner ever. It felt so real and normal.”

On her birthday, Vignesh Shivan wrote a sweet note for his ladylove on Instagram Stories. It read, "Happy Birthday my Uyir (love and kiss emojis). My respect for you is million times more than the love I have for you! For who you are my thangamey!" Re-sharing the story on her Instagram, Nayanthara replied, "I love you" and dropped a kiss and a heart emoji. Read all about it here.

Nayanthara And Vignesh Shivan got married in a dreamy ceremony in 2022.