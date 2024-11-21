Watch: Amid Big Feud, Nayanthara And Dhanush Avoid Each Other At A Wedding Ceremony

Nayanthara and Dhanush's legal battle has set the Internet on fire. The Internet is already divided between two sides claiming who is right and who is wrong. Amid such tensions, Nayanthara and Dhanush attended producer Aakash Baskaran's wedding recently where the superstars avoided each other clearly. The video was shared by Nayanthara and Vignesh Shivan's security team on Instagram. The video shows the star couple arriving at the event. Then the video flips to the other side where Dhanush can be seen seated in a front row. Nayanthara looked pretty as she wore a pink saree for the occasion. Take a look:

For those who haven't followed the chain of events, here's the update for you. On Saturday, Nayanthara shared an open letter on Instagram, slamming Dhanush for touching "an all-time low" as he demanded Rs 10 crore compensation from the Jawan actress. The reason for the claim was a 3-second clip from Nayanthara's film Naanum Rowdy Dhaan, which was produced by Dhanush, that appeared in the docuseries trailer.

An excerpt from Nayanthara's letter read, "After two long years of battling it out with you for an NOC (No Objection Certificate) and waiting for your approval for our Netflix documentary release, we finally decided to give up, re-edit and settle for the current version since you declined to permit the usage of Naanum Rowdy Dhaan songs or visual cuts, even the photographs to say the least despite multiple requests."

Dhanush's lawyer issued a statement threatening legal action if the content wasn't taken down within 24 hours. The statement from Dhanush's legal representative asserted, "Advice your client to take down the content infringing my client's copyright over the film NAANUM ROWDY DHAAN by using the same in your client's documentary named NAYANTHARA BEYOND THE FAIRYTALE within 24 hours, failing which my client will be forced to initiate appropriate legal action, including but not limited to seeking damages to a sum of Rs. 10 crores against your client and Netflix India."

Nayanthara also shared a post thanking Shah Rukh Khan, Chiranjeevi, Ram Charan and other producers who allowed her to use footage from their films for her documentary and granted her No Objection Certificates (NOCs) without any "hesitation and delay."