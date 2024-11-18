After Nayanthara's Open Letter, Dhanush's Lawyer Issues Statement: "Take Down The Content Within 24 Hours Or..."

Days after Nayanthara called out Dhanush for claiming ₹10 crore for copyright infringement, Dhanush's lawyer issued a statement threatening her to take down the content within 24 hours. The statement from Dhanush's legal representative asserted, "My client is the producer of the film and they know where they have spent each penny for the production of the film. Your client has stated that my client has not commissioned any person to shoot the behind-the-scenes footage and the said statement is baseless. Your client is put to strict proof of the same." The statement also mentioned, Dhanush would be compelled to initiate legal proceedings, seeking damages of Rs 10 crore against both Nayanthara and Netflix India if the content is not taken down within 24 hours.

"Advice your client to take down the content infringing my client's copyright over the film NAANUM ROWDY DHAAN by using the same in your client's documentary named NAYANTHARA BEYOND THE FAIRYTALE within 24 hours, failing which my client will be forced to initiate appropriate legal action, including but not limited to seeking damages to a sum of Rs. 10 crores against your client and Netflix India," concluded the statement.

On the occasion of Nayanthara's 40th birthday, the Netflix original Nayanthara: Beyond The Fairy Tale will be streaming from today.

For those who haven't followed the chain of events, here's the update for you. On Saturday, Nayanthara shared an open letter on Instagram, slamming Dhanush for touching "an all-time low" as he demanded Rs 10 crore compensation from the Jawan actress. The reason for the claim was a 3-second clip from Nayanthara's film Naanum Rowdy Dhaan, which was produced by Dhanush, that appeared in the docuseries trailer.

An excerpt from Nayanthara's letter read, "After two long years of battling it out with you for an NOC (No Objection Certificate) and waiting for your approval for our Netflix documentary release, we finally decided to give up, re-edit and settle for the current version since you declined to permit the usage of Naanum Rowdy Dhaan songs or visual cuts, even the photographs to say the least despite multiple requests."

The actress added, "What's even more shocking is your legal notice after the release of the trailer of the Netflix Documentary. We were startled to read those lines wherein you questioned the usage of some videos (just 3 seconds) which were shot in our personal devices and that too BTS visuals that are already very much publicly present on social media and claimed a sum of Rs.10 crores as damages for the mere 3 seconds. This is an all time low from you and speaks so much about your character. I wish you were half the person you portray to be on stage in audio launches in front of your innocent fans but clearly you do not practice what you preach, at least not for me and my partner."

"Does a Producer become an Emperor controlling the lives, freedom and liberty of all the persons in the set? Any deviation from the Emperor's dictum attracts legal ramifications?" Nayanthara asked.

Nayanthara concluded her post with these words, "It's almost been 10 years since the release of the film and it is a long time for someone to continue to be this vile while wearing a mask in front of the world. I have not forgotten all the horrible things that you said about the film that was one of your biggest hits as a producer and a film that is loved by all even today. The words you said pre-release have left some unhealable scars to us already. I learnt through film circles that your ego was supremely hurt after the film became a blockbuster. Your displeasure over its success was perceptible even to common man through award functions connected with this film (Filmfare 2016)." Take a look:

In response, Nayanthara's husband, director Vignesh Shivan, had shared an old motivational video of Dhanush on Instagram. In the clip, Dhanush encouraged spreading love and positivity. Vignesh captioned the post: "Vaazhu vaazha udu (live and let live),#spreadLove #OmNamaShivaya at-least for the sake of some innocent die hard fans who believe all of this ! I sincerely pray to God ! For People to change and find happiness in other people's happiness." In the video, the filmmaker also attached pictures of the legal notice sent to Netflix India by Dhanush's lawyer. The director later deleted the post.