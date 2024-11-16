After Nayanthara, Husband Vignesh Shivan Hits Back At Dhanush, Posts The "10 Crores Clip" For Everyone To Watch "For Free"

Nayanthara recently found herself embroiled in controversy after Dhanush filed a ₹10 crore copyright infringement case against the makers of her upcoming Netflix documentary, Nayanthara: Beyond The Fairy Tale. The issue arose because the trailer featured a three-second clip from Naanum Rowdy Dhaan, a film produced by Dhanush. In response, Nayanthara's husband, director Vignesh Shivan, had shared an old motivational video of Dhanush on Instagram. In the clip, Dhanush encouraged spreading love and positivity. Taking a sarcastic jab, Vignesh captioned the post: "Vaazhu vaazha udu (live and let live),#spreadLove #OmNamaShivaya at-least for the sake of some innocent die hard fans who believe all of this ! I sincerely pray to God ! For People to change and find happiness in other people's happiness.” In the video, the filmmaker also attached pictures of the legal notice sent to Netflix India by Dhanush's lawyer. The director has now deleted the post.

He also shared the clip of the "10 crores clip" on his Instagram Stories for everyone to watch "for free."

A few hours ago, Nayanthara shared an open letter addressing Dhanush on her Instagram handle. In the detailed letter, the actress slammed Dhanush for stooping to an “all-time low.” An excerpt from Nayanthara's letter read, “What's even more shocking is your legal notice after the release of the trailer of the Netflix Documentary. We were startled to read those lines wherein you questioned the usage of some videos (just 3 seconds) which were shot in our personal devices and that too BTS visuals that are already very much publicly present on social media and claimed a sum of Rs.10 crores as damages for the mere 3 seconds. This is an all time low from you and speaks so much about your character. I wish you were half the person you portray to be on stage in audio launches in front of your innocent fans but clearly you do not practice what you preach, at least not for me and my partner.”

Read the full letter below:

Nayanthara and Vignesh got married in June 2022. The couple are parents to twin sons - Uyir and Ulag.

Coming back to Nayanthara: Beyond The Fairy Tale, the docuseries is scheduled for release on Netflix on Nayanthara's 40 birthday, November 18.