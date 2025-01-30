Naga Chaitanya On Wife Sobhita Dhulipala At <i>Thandel</i> Trailer Launch: "Fell In love With A Vizag <i>Ammayi</i>"

Naga Chaitanya arrived at Vizag to promote his upcoming film Thandel on Tuesday. Addressing the audience and press over there, Naga Chaitanya praised his wife Shobhita Dhulipala, whose hometown is Vizag.

Naga Chaitanya also made a request to the people of Vizag to make Thandel a box office hit.

In a viral video, Naga Chaitanya was heard saying, "Vizag is so close to my heart that I fell in love with a Vizag ammayi (girl) and married her. Now, there's a piece of Vizag at my home too. So, brothers, I have a small request... The box office collection of Thandel in Vizag should be staggering; otherwise, I'll lose my honour at home."

Take a look:

Speaking of Thandel, it's a survival drama written and directed by Chandoo Mondeti. Naga Chaitanya will share screen space with Sai Pallavi in the film.

Naga Chaitanya and Sobhita Dhulipala got married in an intimate ceremony at the iconic Annapurna Studios, Hyderabad on December 4.

Nagarjuna shared the first official pictures from Naga Chaitanya and Sobhita Dhulipala's wedding. Sharing the pictures on X (formerly Twitter), Nagarjuna wrote, "Watching Sobhita and Chay begin this beautiful chapter together has been a special and emotional moment for me. Congratulations to my beloved Chay, and welcome to the family dear Sobhita--you've already brought so much happiness into our lives."

He added, "This celebration holds even deeper meaning as it unfolds under the blessings of ANR garu's statue, installed to mark his centenary year. It feels as though his love and guidance are present with us at every step of this journey. I thank the countless blessings showered upon us today with gratitude."

The couple got engaged in August. Naga Chaitanya was earlier married to Samantha Ruth Prabhu.