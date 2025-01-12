Newlyweds Sobhita Dhulipala And Naga Chaitanya Had This Much With Their Friends. See Pic

Newlyweds Sobhita Dhulipala and Naga Chaitanya recently had a get-together with friends. A photo from their gathering has gone viral on social media. Actor Sushanth Anumolu shared the picture on Instagram.

In the photo, the actress is seen sitting on the floor near the centre table, while Naga Chaitanya stands across from her. They were surrounded by their close friends. The Thandel actor wore a casual grey hoodie and trousers for the occasion. Sharing the image, Sushanth wrote, "Blurry but Blissful."

Sobhita Dhulipala and Naga Chaitanya married on December 4, 2024. They exchanged wedding vows in a traditional Telugu Brahmin ceremony at Hyderabad's Annapurna Studios.

Veteran actor Nagarjuna shared a series of pictures from Naga Chaitanya and Sobhita Dhulipala's wedding. The bride wore a golden kanjivaram saree. The groom, on the other hand, sported a white kurta teamed with dhoti. Sharing the pictures on X (formerly Twitter), Nagarjuna wrote, "Watching Sobhita and Chay begin this beautiful chapter together has been a special and emotional moment for me. Congratulations to my beloved Chay, and welcome to the family dear Sobhita--you've already brought so much happiness into our lives."

He added, "This celebration holds even deeper meaning as it unfolds under the blessings of ANR garu's statue, installed to mark his centenary year. It feels as though his love and guidance are present with us at every step of this journey. I thank the countless blessings showered upon us today with gratitude."

Watching Sobhita and Chay begin this beautiful chapter together has been a special and emotional moment for me. 🌸💫 Congratulations to my beloved Chay, and welcome to the family dear Sobhita-you've already brought so much happiness into our lives. 💐



This celebration holds... pic.twitter.com/oBy83Q9qNm — Nagarjuna Akkineni (@iamnagarjuna) December 4, 2024

For the unversed, Naga Chaitanya was previously married to Samantha Ruth Prabhu. They got married in 2017 and announced their separation in a joint statement in October 2021.