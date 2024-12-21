Movies Yearender 2024: Sonakshi Sinha-Zaheer Iqbal, Naga Chaitanya and Sobhita Dhulipala And Other Celebrities Who Got Married This Year

There is nothing like a celebrity wedding. From the dreamy decors to magical pictures, everything is almost textbook perfect. After all, it is the special day of our beloved celebrities we are talking about.

Now, let us revisit some of the cutest celebrity weddings of the season. Of course, you can take inspiration from them.

Sonakshi Sinha and Zaheer Iqbal

One of the most talked-about B-town couples, Sonakshi Sinha and Zaheer Iqbal got married in an intimate ceremony.

Sharing the first pictures, the couple wrote, “On this very day, seven years back (23.06.2017) in each other's eyes, we saw love in its purest form and decided to hold on to it. Today that love has guided us through all the challenges and triumphs… leading up to this moment… where with the blessings of both our families and both our gods… we are now man and wife. Here's to love, hope and all things beautiful with each other, from now until forever.”

Rakul Preet and Jackky Bhagnani

Rakul Preet Singh and Jackky Bhagnani's Goa wedding ticked all the boxes. Be it the minimalistic mehendi design or Rakul's muted lehenga, we loved everything about it.

Pulkit Samrat and Kriti Kharbanda

After dating for a few years, Pulkit Samrat and Kriti Kharbanda got married in a dreamy ceremony. In a joint statement as a married couple, they said, “From the deep blue sky, To the morning dew. Through the low and the high, It's only you. From the start to the end, every now and then, when my heart beats differently, It's got to be you. Constantly, Consistently, Continually, You!”

Naga Chaitanya and Sobhita Dhulipala

Sobhita Dhulipala and Naga Chaitanya's ceremony was all about love. The two got married at the famous Annapurna Studio in Hyderabad.

Naga Chaitanya's father, Telugu star Akkineni Nagarjuna announced the happy news with a set of pictures on X (formerly Twitter). “Watching Sobhita and Chay begin this beautiful chapter together has been a special and emotional moment for me. Congratulations to my beloved Chay, and welcome to the family dear Sobhita—you've already brought so much happiness into our lives,” he wrote.

Aditi Rao Hydari and Siddharth

Aditi and Siddharth sealed the union in the traditional South Indian wedding at a 400-year-old Sri Ranganayakaswamy Temple, located at Srirangapur in Telangana.

“You are my Sun, my Moon, and all my Stars…To being Pixie Soulmates for eternity…to laughter, to never growing up…To Eternal Love, Light & Magic. Mrs & Mr Adu-Siddhu,” Aditi wrote at the time of sharing the pictures.

Keerthy Suresh and Antony Thattil

Keerthy Suresh and businessman Antony Thattil got married in Goa in December. Antony wore a classy ivory silk shirt and veshti with a green-bordered angavastram, while Keerthy draped herself in a mustard and green silk saree by Anita Dongre. The couple hosted a Christian wedding ceremony as well.

Lana Del Rey and Jeremy Dufrene

In September, Lana Del Rey and Jeremy Dufrene, an alligator tour guide, exchanged vows in a private ceremony at Arthur's Airboat Tours in Des Allemands, Louisiana. The singer picked a couture gown that came with a long skirt and a ruffled neckline designed by Macye Wysner.

Ed Westwick and Amy Jackson

Ed Westwick and Amy Jackson's white wedding took place on the scenic Amalfi Coast of Italy. The couple's three-day-long celebrations began with a sunset cruise that included live Italian music and blue-and-white décor. The old Castello di Rocca Cilento served as the venue.

Millie Bobby Brown and Jake Bongiovi

Millie Bobby Brown and Jake Bongiovi melted our hearts with their fairytale-like wedding in Tuscany, Italy. Matthew Modine, Millie's co-star from the Netflix show Stranger Things, officiated the private ceremony. FYI: Matthew played the role of Millie's father figure in the series.

Arti Singh and Deepak Chauhan

Arti Singh married businessman Deepak Chauhan in April at the ISKCON Temple in Mumbai.

Ira Khan and Nupur Shikhare

Aamir Khan's daughter Ira and fitness instructor Nupur Shikhare had two separate ceremonies to commemorate their union. Ira and Nupur's court marriage took place in January at the Taj Lands End Hotel in Mumbai. Later, the couple threw a lavish party in Udaipur.

Surbhi Jyoti And Sumit Suri

Surbhi Jyoti looked like a vision in a red lehenga on the day of her marriage. Her partner Sumit Suri picked a white sherwani. “Love sealed forever,” wrote Surbhi at the time of sharing the video.

Surbhi Chandna And Karan Sharma

Surbhi Chandna married her longtime partner Karan Sharma in an intimate ceremony in Mumbai. Along with the wedding album, Surbhi said, “Finally Home after 13 Years. We seek all your love and blessings as we embark on this new journey together.

Congratulations to our beloved celebrities.