Sonakshi Sinha Slams Ageism In Bollywood: "Had To Deal With Actors Who Are Older Than Me"

Sonakshi Sinha doesn't hold back when it comes to speak her mind. Recently, the actress called out the persistent tradition of ageism in Bollywood during an interview. She revealed that while there is pressure on women in the film industry to look a certain way the men had no such obligations. Sonakshi said, “It is very evident that the same kind of pressure or expectations do not come from a man. They are not age-shamed when they are romancing women who are 30 years younger than them. They are not shamed for having bellies, less hair, or anything of that sort. It is very obvious that women have to take the brunt of it all. I have had to deal with actors who are older than me, who said ‘Oh she looks older than us'."

Sonakshi Sinha attended a Zoom round table press conference with fellow celebrities Taapsee Pannu, Konkona Sen Sharma, Manisha Koirala, Richa Chadha, and Laapata Ladies stars Chhaya Kadam and Nitanshi Goel. In another segment, she added, “I just want to thank them. I do not want to work with a person like you. Anyway, it is very evident. And it is always a woman who is struggling to move past that and push those barriers down, and pave her way in something that should be something as smooth as it is for the man. We are all artists, at the end of the day. We are in the art of cinema. For women, it should not be that much of a struggle."

A couple of days ago, Sonakshi Sinha also clapped back at Mukesh Khanna. The veteran star criticised her for being unable to answer a Ramayana-related question on Kaun Banega Crorepati 11, hosted by Amitabh Bachchan in 2019. Mukesh Khanna even took a dig at Sonakshi's father-actor Shatrughan Sinha, raising questions on his “upbringing”. Click here to know what Sonakshi had to say.

Sonakshi Sinha debuted in Bollywood with the 2010 film Dabangg. She was cast opposite Salman Khan. Sonakshi was last seen in Sanjay Leela Bhansali's historical drama Heeramandi: The Diamond Bazaar on Netflix.