Sonakshi Sinha Is "Only Upto Monkey Business" With Husband Zaheer Iqbal. Watch

Cuteness alert. Courtesy: Sonakshi Sinha. The actress has shared a video from her recent escapade on Instagram. Travel buddy? Zaheer Iqbal, of course. The clip opens to Sonakshi and Zaheer standing at a children's park. Zaheer then points at Sonakshi and says, “My talented wife.” Reason? The actress is trying her hands on a hanging rope drill. Sonakshi, who looks super excited, fails in her first attempt. To this, Zaheer adds, “I told you that you can't do it.” No ready to slow down, Sonakshi finally manages to hang to the ropes. Sharing the video, the actress wrote, “Only upto monkey business. Always.” Replying to the video, Saba Pataudi said, “Adorable.”

Sonakshi Sinha, earlier this month, celebrated Zaheer Iqbal's birthday. Sharing some pictures featuring herself and Zaheer, the actress wrote, “After your mom, I am the happiest you were born! Even happier that I married you. Happy Birthday best boy - I love you.”

Sonakshi Sinha and Zaheer Iqbal got married earlier this year in an intimate ceremony. Sharing the video from their magical day, the couple wrote, “Family, friends, love, friendship, laughter, silly comments, kids running around, happy tears, warm hugs, excitement, bloopers, screeches, fun, joy, anticipation, nerves, emotions and above all just pure happiness this was our chaotic little Shaadi ka ghar… and it was PERFECT… it was US.”

Sonakshi Sinha also shared her idea of having an intimate wedding. Speaking to Etimes, the actress said, “We planned everything in 25 days. I was shooting, and one day when we were on set, we thought of it and quickly called dad and asked him if he was free on those dates (as prior to that he was busy, campaigning for the Lok Sabha elections). He told us to go ahead with it. Then after 15 days, we thought let's make a list and start inviting people personally, so it was literally like that. The wedding happened right here, where we are sitting now, it was so personal. The beauty of it all was that the decor was underway, the food was being laid out, our friends were ordering pizza, walking in and out of our rooms, and all this while we were getting ready. It felt like a home party.”