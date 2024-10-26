Sonakshi Sinha And Zaheer Iqbal Photobomb Aditi Rao Hydari And Sidharth At Diwali Party. Watch

Sonakshi Sinha and Aditi Rao Hydari worked together in the web series Heeramandi: The Diamond Bazaar. The actresses, who played cousin sisters on-screen, seem quite close even in real life. Proof of this was found in their latest appearance at a Diwali bash. In a video shared on Instagram, Sonakshi and Aditi were seen posing together for the paps. They were joined by their partners, Zaheer Iqbal and Sidharth, respectively. The quartet were captured sharing a light moment as they laughed and struck poses for the paps.

Coming to their looks for the party, Sonakshi Sinha stunned in a red Anarkali, which also featured mirror and gota works all over it. She teamed her look with a matching sheer dupatta, pants, pristine Kundan jewellery, glam makeup and a sindoor-adorned bun hairdo. On the other hand, Zaheer looked handsome in a black kurta with white pants.

Meanwhile, Aditi Rao Hydari got dressed up in a blue-hed Anarkali teamed with a contrasting coloured dupatta and pants. Her husband Sidharth complemented her in an all-white ensemble. The four of them embraced each other with utmost affection and showed their love for one another.

Sonakshi Sinha and Aditi Rao Hydari are often spotted spending time together. In July 2024, the two of them were spotted at a dinner with Zaheer Iqbal. They were papped exiting a popular Vietnamese restaurant. Sonakshi wore a black T-shirt paired with a matching jacket and blue denim, while Zaheer opted for a black T-shirt with baggy jeans. Aditi twinned with Sonakshi in a black T-shirt with denim shorts and flaunted her completely no-makeup look. Read on to know more.

Before this, Aditi Rao Hydari and Sonakshi Sinha shared a collaborative post to treat their fans to a candid picture of themselves. The actors were seen smiling their hearts out in the picture, which was clicked by Sidharth. Sharing the post, Aditi wrote, "Fareedan and Bibbojaan spotted outside Bhansaliverse." Click here to read the full story.

Sonakshi Sinha and Zaheer Iqbal registered their marriage under the provisions of the Special Marriage Act on June 23. On the other hand, Aditi Rao Hydari and Sidharth got married on September 16.