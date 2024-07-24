About Last Night: Newlyweds Sonakshi Sinha And Zaheer Iqbal's Dinner Date With Close Friend Aditi Rao Hydari

Sonakshi Sinha, Zaheer Iqbal and Aditi Rao Hydari pictured outside a restaurant.

Newlyweds Sonakshi Sinha and Zaheer Iqbal stepped out for a dinner date in Khar, Mumbai on Tuesday. They were accompanied by their close friend and Sonakshi's Heeramandi co-star Aditi Rao Hydari. The trio were pictured exiting a popular Vietnamese restaurant, with Sonakshi and Zaheer walking hand in hand. Sonakshi sported a black T-shirt teamed with a matching jacket and blue denims. Zaheer, on the other hand, wore a black T-shirt, baggy jeans and a bright yellow cap.

The couple recently returned from a romantic honeymoon in the Philippines. A day ago, they shared several photos on Instagram, offering fans a peek into their idyllic getaway.

ICYDK: Sonakshi Sinha and Zaheer Iqbal registered their marriage under the provisions of the Special Marriage Act. The civil ceremony took place at the actress' new apartment in Mumbai.

Sharing the pictures from the ceremony on Instagram, Sonakshi wrote, "On this very day, seven years back (23.06.2017) in each other's eyes, we saw love in its purest form and decided to hold on to it. Today that love has guided us through all the challenges and triumphs... leading up to this moment... where with the blessings of both our families and both our gods... we are now man and wife. Here's to love, hope and all things beautiful with each other, from now until forever."

For the unversed, Sonakshi and Zaheer have been rumoured to be dating since 2016. They shared screen space in the 2022 film Double XL. They also featured in the music video Jodi Blockbuster last year.