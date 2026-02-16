Sobhita Dhulipala On Rejecting Heavy PR: 'I Don't Need Amplification'

Sobhita Dhulipala recently turned heads with her performance in the Telugu film Cheekatilo. This marked her return to Telugu cinema after a considerable gap since Goodachari, which was released in 2018. She later appeared in the bilingual film Major in 2022.

What Sobhita Dhulipala Said

Speaking about returning to Telugu cinema with rooted stories, Sobhita told the Hindustan Times, "When I signed the project, I didn't think so deeply. I am deeply connected to Telugu cinema as an audience and as a consumer. But when I started performing, the experience here is so effortless and it is so smooth that you enjoy it. Since I played a podcaster, there's a lot of crisp vocabulary used, so I felt very relieved that I'm glad I speak this language. It's my mother tongue, and delivering these kind of lines, it's not easy if you don't know the language, so I enjoyed it a lot."

The presence of PR in the film industry has increased steadily over the years. Recently, debates have emerged over how much PR is considered appropriate.

Addressing the topic, Sobhita said, "Over the past few years, in brief pockets here and there, I've worked with a PR firm, but I think for my personality or the kind of choices I'm keen on making for the kind of life I want to lead, I've decided that I'm not going to require this sort of amplification. I don't want to be visible 24x7 or I don't want to be spoken about all the time. That's not my interest, I don't find it useful for me."

She added, "I don't work with PR, but maybe it works for someone else. There's no fixed rule with this thing. You can only have your preferences and I think I have clarity about my own."

She was asked whether she believes that relying too heavily on PR can backfire and distract from the genuine work of artists.



To this, she said, "I wish I had the answers for everything because there are so many things we figure along the way. Most of my projects were already counter culture in their own way and I am someone who does not come from the film world or even Mumbai. I came from Vizag and everything I learned on the go. I have arrived at an understanding of what I would like and what I wouldn't like. What does work and doesn't work for people, I don't know. I only know for myself."

Talking about Cheekatilo, it was released on Zee5 on January 23.



